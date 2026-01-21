PEPSI-COLA DRIVERS IN GEORGIA JOIN TEAMSTERS

Workers in Atlanta and Lithonia Secure Representation with Local 528

ATLANTA, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 100 Pepsi-Cola drivers at facilities in Atlanta and Lithonia, Georgia, have voted overwhelmingly to join Teamsters Local 528. The drivers organized for respect on the job, a unified voice, and wage and benefit improvements.

"Congratulations to our newest Teamsters on their successful campaign to join the union," said Jeff Padellaro, Director of the Teamsters Brewery, Bakery, and Soft Drink Conference. "These workers know the best way to secure a better future for themselves and their families is with a strong Teamsters contract."

"These drivers remained united throughout the entire campaign and won, despite their employer's union-busting efforts," said Kip Cortez, Local 528 Business Agent. "I'd like to thank the community and members of the Atlanta City Council for offering support to our new members during their fight to organize."

This group beat back an aggressive union-busting campaign put on by Pepsi-Cola, who brought in 15 human resources representatives in an attempt to prevent the workers from organizing. This win comes on the heels of a successful contract campaign for Local 528 with Keurig Dr. Pepper merchandisers.

"We joined the Teamsters because we were mistreated, underpaid, and needed to get rid of favoritism in the workplace. We are ready to now fight for a fair first contract," said Kamian Vaughn, a new Teamster and a 13-year driver with Pepsi-Cola.

Local 528 represents thousands of working men and women throughout the state of Georgia. For more information, please visit teamsterslocal528.org.

