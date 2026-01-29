PEPSI® CONFRONTS A DECADES-LONG COLA RIVALRY IN SUPER BOWL LX SPOT AS A POLAR BEAR DISCOVERS HIS TRUE LOVE OF PEPSI IN A BLIND TASTE TEST

"The Choice," directed by Academy Award®–winning filmmaker Taika Waititi, exposes a phenomenon called The Pepsi Paradox – the idea that when labels and bias disappear, cola drinkers prefer the taste of Pepsi

PURCHASE, N.Y., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PEPSI® rewrites cola history and challenges America to rethink its favorite cola with the unveiling of its Super Bowl LX spot, "The Choice," directed by Academy Award®–winning filmmaker Taika Waititi. The heart of the spot exposes a simple truth that Pepsi has proven time and time again: Pepsi wins on taste. Blind taste tests expose a phenomenon called The Pepsi Paradox – the idea that when labels and bias disappear, cola drinkers prefer the taste of Pepsi.

Now, Pepsi is boldly confronting this reality in front of hundreds of millions of people on Super Bowl LX Sunday, as America considers: Is cola preference driven by labels, or by taste?

"The Choice" follows a cola-loving polar bear who steps up to the iconic Pepsi Challenge and, with only taste on the table, chooses Pepsi Zero Sugar over Coke Zero Sugar. Set to Queen's anthemic "I Want to Break Free," the polar bear's initial shock of his choice quickly turns into a journey of self-discovery, as he confronts long held assumptions and unapologetically celebrates his newfound identity as a Pepsi lover.

The creative isn't just Pepsi "poking the bear" – it's a defining moment that brings the brand's proven taste superiority to center stage. Fifty years after the original Pepsi Challenge showed America preferred Pepsi when labels were removed, the brand has done it again. In the 2025 revival of the Pepsi Challenge, 66% of participants agreed Pepsi Zero Sugar tastes better than Coke Zero Sugar, and Pepsi Zero Sugar won 100% of markets where Pepsi conducted the Pepsi Challenge, even in Coke's hometown of Atlanta.

"For decades, Pepsi has embraced being the challenger cola brand, yet we keep proving we're #1 where it matters most: taste," said Gustavo Reyna, Vice President of Marketing, Pepsi. "Cola drinkers care about taste, but when they choose anything other than Pepsi, they leave taste on the table. With Taika adding his unmistakable touch to the spot, we're on a mission – alongside our newest and furriest fan – to showcase the universal human truth that Pepsi tastes better."

The return of Pepsi Zero Sugar to the Super Bowl comes at a pivotal moment, following a strong year of growth as demand for zero- and lower-sugar soda accelerates, and consumers seek a cola that doesn't compromise taste. In 2025, Pepsi Zero Sugar saw 30.8% growth, nearly double the zero-sugar cola category, and reaching more than one million new households.

"I love a good challenge, so I jumped at the chance to take part in what many consider the biggest pop culture competition outside of Streaming vs. Theatrical," said Taika Waititi. "I'm honored to play a small part in the Pepsi legacy – and the iconic Cola Wars."

Fans can watch "The Choice" now on the Pepsi YouTube channel here and catch the 30-second commercial during the gameday broadcast. The commercial, which was produced with a combination of live action and CGI elements, anchors a broader Pepsi Zero Sugar campaign, inviting America to experience the bold, smooth flavor for themselves:

Gameday Social Giveaway: Fans can take part in the PEPSI® Taste Wins Super Bowl Instant Win Game by posting on X during the Big Game using @Pepsi, #PepsiTasteWins, and #PepsiEntry for a chance to win cash prizes throughout the night. Prizes include $1,000, $5,000, and a grand prize of $25,000 across four timed entry windows - for a total of $100,000 in cash awarded.

Fans can take part in the PEPSI® Taste Wins Super Bowl Instant Win Game by posting on X during the Big Game using @Pepsi, #PepsiTasteWins, and #PepsiEntry for a chance to win cash prizes throughout the night. Prizes include $1,000, $5,000, and a grand prize of $25,000 across four timed entry windows - for a total of $100,000 in cash awarded. Get in on The Pepsi Challenge Action: Be part of cola history with a number of fun digital activations surrounding gameday and see firsthand how Pepsi Zero Sugar tastes better than Coke Zero Sugar. Consumers interested in taking The Pepsi Challenge can have a complementary kit delivered in as fast as 15 minutes via Gopuff starting Friday, February 6 ahead of Super Bowl watch parties in select markets (while supplies last!). And follow @Pepsi for a chance to win a Pepsi Challenge kit during our social giveaway.

Be part of cola history with a number of fun digital activations surrounding gameday and see firsthand how Pepsi Zero Sugar tastes better than Coke Zero Sugar. Consumers interested in taking The Pepsi Challenge can have a complementary kit delivered in as fast as 15 minutes via Gopuff starting Friday, February 6 ahead of Super Bowl watch parties in select markets (while supplies last!). And follow @Pepsi for a chance to win a Pepsi Challenge kit during our social giveaway. A Bear-Sized Takeover: Fans can find the larger-than-life, Pepsi-loving polar bear embracing the superior taste of Pepsi Zero Sugar across the Bay Area during Super Bowl week. Keep an eye out on social for where he'll be popping up.

Fans can find the larger-than-life, Pepsi-loving polar bear embracing the superior taste of Pepsi Zero Sugar across the Bay Area during Super Bowl week. Keep an eye out on social for where he'll be popping up. The Ultimate Foodie Fest: Fans on the ground in San Francisco can visit the Bay Area Local Eats Presented by PEPSI® to sip on Pepsi Zero Sugar and enjoy delicious menu items from seven local restaurants. The experience will be located at the BAHC! Live San Francisco Fan Zone at Yerba Buena Gardens from February 3–7.

Follow Pepsi on Instagram, Facebook, X, and YouTube (@Pepsi) to keep up with the Pepsi-loving bear's adventures. This Sunday and beyond – whether you're enjoying the food, watching the game, or simply looking for the best refreshment, the message is clear: You Deserve Taste. You Deserve Pepsi.

