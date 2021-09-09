Pepsi Gets Southern Football Fans Game Day Ready With Exclusive Player Recipe Content And Giveaways

To get fans ready for football's highly anticipated return, Pepsi is teaming up with NFL players to share their favorite recipes so fans can recreate the dishes at home in time for the game. Fans can visit MadeForFootballWatching.com for exclusive game day recipes from their favorite NFL stars including:

Atlanta Falcons Wide Receiver Calvin Ridley's Game Day Nachos

Game Day Nachos Miami Dolphins Defensive End Christian Wilkins' Fried Chicken & BBQ Sauce

Fried Chicken & BBQ Sauce Tampa Bay Buccaneers Linebacker Devin White's Lemon Pepper Wings

Lemon Pepper Wings Tennessee Titans Safety Kevin Byard's Carolina Pulled Pork Sandwich

Carolina Pulled Pork Sandwich Washington Football Team Wide Receiver Terry McLaurin's Hawaiian Sliders

Pepsi is even bringing some of football's most famous superfans into the fold to share their favorite game day eats including artists Flo Rida, Waka Flocka Flame and Blanco Brown, chef Duff Goldman, and wrestler Mojo Muhtadi.

"Pepsi has a rich history with the game of football, and, like any true fan, we take game day seriously. We're excited to give fans across the South even more reasons to get amped up this season and enjoy the day unapologetically watching every play no matter where they are or who they are with," said Jenny Figueroa, Senior Director of Marketing, South Division, PepsiCo Beverages North America (South Division).

In addition to the recipes, fans can check out unique AR filters to showcase their diehard fandom and enter for a chance to win one-of-a-kind football gear, and of course, a year's supply of Pepsi. The grand prize winner will get an ultimate "homegate" kit to enjoy the tailgate experience from the comfort of their own home to further encourage their unapologetic watching.

This is part of Pepsi's larger "Made for Football Watching" campaign celebrating loyal football watchers and their personal game day rituals. To join the fun and for official sweepstakes rules, fans can check out MadeForFootballWatching.com .

Prior to the highly anticipated NFL kick-off in Tampa Bay, Pepsi Stronger Together, PepsiCo's series of grassroots initiatives bringing tailored programming and support to communities across the country, will be giving the city's healthcare heroes their own game day meals. On September 9th, Pepsi Stronger Together will be donating 2,000 meals from local restaurants Bubbaque BBQ, Harpoon Harry's, Datz, and 7th + Grove to thank workers at HCA Brandon Regional, Advent Wesley Chapel, and Baycare St. Joseph Main Hospitals in the Tampa Bay area.

In addition, Pepsi Stronger Together is hosting the final stop of its Coastal Conservation Ops tour with Force Blue on September 10th with a community beach clean-up and removal of marine debris and ghost gear at Anna Maria Island. The clean-up wraps the summer long initiative to help preserve Florida's fragile coastline.

