Pepsi National Battle of the Bands Names Dallas as New Host City for Its Annual August Event

The Premier HBCU Band Showcase Enters Its Next Stage, Expanding Its Legacy in North Texas

DALLAS, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pepsi National Battle of the Bands (NBOTB), one of the nation's premier showcases of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) marching band excellence and culture, officially announced today that Dallas, Texas, will become the new home of its annual August event beginning in 2027. The annual showcase will take place on the weekend of August 27, 2027, with activities centered around AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, bringing one of the country's premier celebrations of HBCU marching band culture to the Dallas-Fort Worth region.

2027 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands Weekend of August 27 in Dallas, Texas

Located in the heart of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, AT&T Stadium will serve as the centerpiece for a weekend of celebration, bringing together fans, alumni, students, and visitors from across the region.

For more than a decade, the Pepsi National Battle of the Bands has brought together elite HBCU marching bands, passionate fans, alumni, students, and supporters from across the country for an unforgettable cultural experience rooted in excellence, pride, and tradition.

Now, the event enters its next chapter in one of the nation's fastest-growing and most culturally vibrant regions.

"This move and partnership represent the next chapter for the Pepsi National Battle of the Bands," said Derek Webber, Executive Producer and Creator of the National Battle of the Bands. "As we look toward the future, Dallas provides an incredible opportunity to expand the experience, strengthen community engagement, and continue elevating HBCU culture and excellence on a national stage. We're excited to bring the National Battle of the Bands to AT&T Stadium in Arlington and create an unforgettable experience for fans across the Dallas-Fort Worth region."

The Dallas event will build upon NBOTB's longstanding legacy of delivering high-energy performances, immersive fan experiences, educational and community engagement opportunities, and national visibility for participating HBCUs, sponsors, and partners alike.

The transition also represents a strategic opportunity to strengthen tourism, economic impact, and cultural activation throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth region while continuing to celebrate the influence, excellence, and tradition of HBCU marching bands.

"The Dallas Sports Commission is proud to welcome the Pepsi National Battle of the Bands to Dallas beginning in 2027," said Monica Paul, Executive Director of the Dallas Sports Commission. "This event is a celebration of culture, community, education, and excellence that will bring thousands of visitors to our region while showcasing the energy and vibrancy of Dallas on a national stage. We are excited to partner with NBOTB to create an unforgettable experience for fans, students, alumni, and visitors from across the country."

Additional details, including the official event schedule, participating bands, ticket information, and weekend programming for the 2027 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands, taking place during the weekend of August 27, 2027, will be announced in the coming months. Fans are encouraged to follow NBOTB on social media and visit www.NationalBattleoftheBands.com/Dallas for updates and future announcements.

About the National Battle of the Bands

The National Battle of the Bands' (NBOTB) mission is to enhance the exposure of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), their marching bands, and the important roles they play in educating aspiring musicians and developing future leaders in the areas of music, arts, and education.

As one of the largest showcases of HBCU marching bands in the country, NBOTB serves as a platform to inspire the next generation of leaders. To date, the event has awarded over $2.4 million in scholarships to participating institutions, while engaging tens of thousands of fans annually through live performances, educational programming, and community impact initiatives.

Media Contact

Derek D. Ross

[email protected]

919-423-5617

SOURCE National Battle of the Bands