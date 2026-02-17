Following its sold-out limited release last year, Pepsi Prebiotic Cola is now available nationwide – delivering the great "Unbelievably Pepsi" taste with no artificial sweeteners, just 30 calories, only 5g of sugar, and 3g of prebiotic fiber

• A first for legacy colas, Pepsi Prebiotic Cola delivers an "Unbelievably Pepsi" taste with functional ingredients.

• With no artificial sweeteners, just 30 calories, only 5g of sugar, and 3g of prebiotic fiber, Pepsi Prebiotic Cola redefines traditional cola.

• Available nationwide in Original Cola and Cherry Vanilla flavors.

PURCHASE, N.Y., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The wait is over: the next era of cola has arrived. Following a sold-out Black Friday online debut last fall, PEPSI® – the first legacy cola to introduce prebiotic fiber – officially launches Pepsi Prebiotic Cola nationwide.

Pepsi Prebiotic Cola Now Available Nationwide in Store and Online

Pepsi Prebiotic Cola delivers the "Unbelievably Pepsi" taste people love, now with functional ingredients that reflect today's modern beverage preferences. Available in Original Cola and Cherry Vanilla, Pepsi Prebiotic Cola contains no artificial sweeteners, just 30 calories, only 5g of sugar, and 3g of prebiotic fiber – all without compromising the iconic Pepsi taste that consumers love.

Consumers can now find Pepsi Prebiotic Cola in 12 oz. single cans and 8-packs in the carbonated soft drink aisle at retailers nationwide and online.

Created for cola lovers and newcomers alike, Pepsi Prebiotic Cola brings a fresh take to the category – backed by decades of taste legacy.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated nearly $94 billion in net revenue in 2025, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and drinks, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that places sustainability at the center of our business strategy, seeking to drive growth and build a stronger, more resilient future for PepsiCo and the communities where we operate. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

