PEPSI® TEASES FOOTBALL FILM STARRING ICONS LEO MESSI, PAUL POGBA AND RONALDINHO, IN CELEBRATION OF NEW INTERNATIONAL BRAND CAMPAIGN 'THIRSTY FOR MORE'

LONDON, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- #THIRSTYFORMORE - Today, Pepsi® has announced the launch of 'Thirsty For More', a new international brand philosophy and campaign, with the release of an exciting trailer for their upcoming football film 'Nutmeg Royale' starring global football icons Leo Messi, Ronaldinho and Paul Pogba. The new creative campaign celebrates an everlasting thirst for fun, exciting and unexpected outcomes, and signifies a new creative north star for Pepsi that will shape all future international programs.

Inspired by 'Generation Thirsty' – a tribe of individuals with a curious mindset – 'Thirsty For More' will celebrate and reward those who pursue their curiosity to experience the exciting and unexpected. The new campaign is a shared mindset between the brand and its consumers and will come to life through a range of experiences and content across product, passions, and purpose such as football and music.

To showcase the 'Thirsty For More' mindset, Pepsi has teased its upcoming 'Nutmeg Royale' football film. With football's craftiest move at its core, the epic new trailer highlights the thrill of the action and unexpected possibilities that occur when you bring the world's most accomplished footballers together. A nutmeg move requires confidence, skill and impeccable timing. A fusion of traditional technique with freestyler swag, it's a trick reserved for the risk-takers who are thirsty for the rush of the game. The first look also features Messi, Ronaldinho and Pogba sporting something that eagle-eyed football fans may recognize. Paying homage to the iconic 2002 Pepsi football jersey, this year's ad is set to feature the retro kit as a nod to the brand's long and unparalleled impact on football culture.

Speaking on the new campaign, Pepsi's Senior Director, Global Marketing, Gustavo Reyna said: "At Pepsi, our brand DNA has always been fueled by youth culture - whether that's being at the forefront of product innovation or tapping into what moves culture to shape our epic entertainment experiences. 'Thirsty for More' is our commitment to celebrating the never-ending desire of those who challenge the expected and want to have fun, while driving deeper connections with our consumers through a shared passion for things like football and music, unique experiences and of course, the best tasting cola."

Markets across the world have already started to launch local campaigns under 'Thirsty For More' - all following the exciting and unexpected narrative of pursuing curiosity across the three key pillars of the campaign. In late 2021, Pepsi in Egypt launched its first campaign under 'Thirsty For More', fronted by Egyptian global football star, Mohamed Salah, that celebrated the desire of having a thirst for success. The campaign included an ad and an impressive 3D mapping stunt on the Tahrir Complex building in Cairo. Pepsi in Latin America has also been among the first to introduce the new campaign in March 2022. The local campaign championed the region's rich heritage with food, focusing on the enjoyment of meals, encouraging the public to get off auto-pilot and experience new sensations and flavors.

Stay tuned for the launch of Nutmeg Royale and more exciting, unmissable drops from Pepsi in the coming weeks. Fans can join the conversation online by following #THIRSTYFORMORE, #PepsiNutmeg and @PepsiGlobal.

