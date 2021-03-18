Pepsi® to Introduce First Permanent Flavored Cola in Five Years - Pepsi Mango.

To support the launch, Pepsi created a new national TV commercial which will also run digitally. Set to the uplifting top 40 hit "Take You Dancing" by award-winning superstar Jason Derulo, the spot shows a mango pop out of a fruit bowl and roll over to its perfect match – a can of Pepsi – to create the exciting new flavor, Pepsi Mango.

"Our consumers are always looking for new and exciting flavors, so we couldn't be more excited to introduce them to Pepsi Mango. Our team has created a surprisingly perfect match with Pepsi Mango, combining the delicious taste of Pepsi cola with the flavor of a sweet, juicy mango," said Todd Kaplan, Vice President of Marketing – Pepsi. "Mango is one of the most popular fruits in the world, and it serves as the perfect complement to Pepsi, creating an irresistible combination that our fans can enjoy everywhere throughout the year."

After proving some of the most perfect pairings can be found in the most unlikely places (or sips), Pepsi Mango is launching a new campaign dedicated to helping real people find their perfect match, even with the most surprising person. Dating has never been more challenging, with an overwhelming number of apps and platforms, yet minimal in-person interactions and not many opportunities for "meet cutes." So, in early April, Pepsi is turning its advertising inventory on select social media platforms into real dating advertorials for a handful of interesting, young singles. The series, partly inspired by the video dating fad of the 80's, will introduce the singles to the world with fun personality introductions and contact information so other singles at home can shoot their shot. Pepsi Mango will create avenues to 'ship as many pairs as possible, all to help singles find their perfect match, like Pepsi and mango.

When it comes to creating surprising perfect matches, Pepsi Mango knows no bounds. Next month, Pepsi, together with longtime partners at ViacomCBS and its in-house branded content studio, Velocity, will unveil a fully integrated perfect match themed series starring some of the most adored dating reality show stars. Fans should stay tuned for more details in the coming weeks.

Beginning Monday, March 22, Pepsi Mango will be widely available at grocery stores, mass retailers and convenience stores nationwide in Regular and Zero Sugar varieties, in 12oz 12 packs and 20oz bottles.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $70 billion in net revenue in 2020, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, Tropicana and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of our business strategy and brands. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com .

