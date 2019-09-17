Pepsi Turns Orange to Celebrate Return of NBC's Sunday Night Football to Cleveland After 11 Years

"There has been so much hype and energy building among fans across the country this year, and it's amazing that Pepsi is doing something extra special with the launch of "Believeland" Pepsi and party on Sunday," noted defensive end Myles Garrett.

"When we saw the game on the Sunday Night Football schedule this year, we knew we had to do something to celebrate with the city," said Todd Kaplan, VP of Marketing, Pepsi. "We wanted to celebrate the fact that after an 11 year wait, Sunday Night Football has finally returned to Cleveland."

On Sunday, Pepsi will be kicking off the celebrations early with a tailgate party takeover at Lindey's Lake House Flats starting at 2p.m. ET. All fans get in for free and the party will feature a performance by lovelytheband, the limited batch of "Believeland" Pepsi and fan trivia with prizes.

Throughout the remainder of the week, fans can join in on the celebrations by checking out Myles Garrett's Twitter page and following @Pepsi #GoBelieveland. Of the 1,100 "Believeland" Pepsi bottles produced, five will feature special golden labels with a prize for the recipients; fans should look out for more detail on Pepsi's Twitter.

