PEPSI® Unveils New Commercial Featuring Bad Bunny And His Latest Chart-Topping Track, "WHERE SHE GOES," To Kick Off The Summer In Style

Directed by Grammy winning director Dave Meyers and co-directed by Mia Barnes, with choreography from VMA-winner Sherrie Silver, the spot dramatizes the moment when a bottle of Pepsi Zero Sugar unlocks three months of unlimited listening on Apple Music. Set at a community pool where the energy has been sapped by the stifling heat, Bad Bunny plays a suave lifeguard who discovers he can bring the bass, the beats, and the bounce back to the pool-goers once he twists open a bottle of ice-cold Pepsi and plays the new track "WHERE SHE GOES."

"Pepsi has a rich heritage of creating iconic music video style commercials with some of the world's biggest artists – from Britney Spears to Ray Charles, Madonna to Dr. Dre, Beyonce to Chloe Bailey and so many more. We couldn't be more thrilled to welcome Bad Bunny to the Pepsi family with his very own spot, bringing in all the summer vibes with his newest track WHERE SHE GOES," said Todd Kaplan, CMO – Pepsi. "This song is already the soundtrack of the summer, so it is a perfect way to kick off our Press Play on Summer program that gives fans up to three free months of Apple Music with every 20oz ice cold Pepsi."

With "Press Play On Summer," launched last month, Pepsi and Apple Music are offering new and qualified returning subscribers up to three months of free, unlimited listening on to Apple Music's full catalog of over 100 million songs. The campaign also includes over 100K instant prizes and a chance to win weekly fly-away trips and VIP music experiences all season long with the purchase of select limited-edition PepsiCo beverages.

The spot is available for viewing immediately here and will debut on national television this week.

The "Press Play On Summer" offer is currently available across the contiguous U.S., and Bad Bunny's native island of Puerto Rico. Fans can find the specially marked bottles featuring the "Press Play On Summer" QR code on select limited-edition PepsiCo beverages including Pepsi, Pepsi Zero Sugar, Pepsi Mango, Pepsi Wild Cherry, Mountain Dew, Mountain Dew Major Melon, Mountain Dew Spark, Mountain Dew Voltage, Starry and Starry Zero Sugar.

For more information on "Press Play On Summer," please visit pressplayonsummer.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Starts 5/22/23 . Ends 09/17/23 . 18+ (19+ AL/NE), US/DC/Guam/PR. Limit 1 per person. New & qualified returning subscribers only. Rules & Terms at pressplayonsummer.com

SOURCE PepsiCo Beverages North America