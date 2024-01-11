PEPSI® Wild Cherry Asks Consumers to Celebrate Their 'Wild' Side with the Launch of New "Get Wild" Campaign

Millennials, especially females, are driving flavored cola growth, with the category led by cherry, the number one preferred flavored cola in the US. The sweet, juicy and effervescent flavor profile of Pepsi® Wild Cherry and Pepsi® Wild Cherry Zero Sugar brings out the 'wild' side of this group in the form of moments of unapologetic indulgence that balance the serious and playful sides of current adulting realities. Whether it's opting for a solo Friday binge-watch, enjoying a living room dance party with the family, or meeting friends early for a night out, everyone can indulge in their wild side with Pepsi® Wild Cherry.

The campaign was directed by filmmaker and comedian Kate Hollowell of Epoch Films, a women-owned global production company. Hollowell, recently shortlisted for the Cannes Young Director Award is a rising industry star, with a short film premiering at Sundance '24. She is known for her work in music videos, commercials and short films across the world.

The two spots are available today for viewing on the brand's YouTube channel:

#1 Fan: The spot playfully portrays a young dad who is eager to take his die-hard passion for sports to a new playing field: a youth flag football game. While the game might not be played in front of 80,000 roaring fans, this dad brings the noise and goes all out for his kid as he cracks open an ice-cold can of Pepsi ® Wild Cherry while "Eye of the Tiger" performed by Survivor, courtesy of Rude Music Inc., blares in the background.

For those out there parenting, it's easy to recall your 'wilder' times when weekends involved hitting the town, filled with chart-topping music playing throughout the night. The young mom in this spot is no different as she is inspired by the taste of Pepsi® Wild Cherry to try out Lil Jon and The East Side Boyz' yesteryear hit "Get Low" while rocking her baby to sleep.

"As a millennial myself, I know firsthand what it's like to feel nostalgic for our younger, freer days – and I know that we're also still good at getting a little bit 'wild.' That's why I love how our new 'Get Wild' campaign shows that a sweet, flavorful sip of Pepsi Wild Cherry can inspire us to inject some of that 'wild' feeling in our new realities," said Jenny Danzi, Senior Marketing Director – Pepsi. "We know millennials are seeking fruity and flavorful options when they drink cola, and consumer preferences indicate cherry-flavored cola as a top choice. Now, with the new iconic and gorgeous packaging of Pepsi Wild Cherry—in zero sugar, regular and diet—Pepsi is all-in with Pepsi® Wild Cherry, starting with Wild Card Weekend."

Getting 'wild' looks a little different for millennials as they settle into their "adulting" roles, and many take to social media to share how while they may have challenges, they are also not giving up their 'wild' side. Ahead of Wild Card Weekend, Pepsi® Wild Cherry is encouraging everyone who is still figuring out adulting without compromising their 'wilder' side to celebrate what their new 'wild' looks like through a suite of engaging marketing activations, in addition to the new spots. A snapshot of the activations includes:

Pepsi ® Wild Cherry Giveaway: Pepsi will offer fans free Pepsi ® Wild Cherry for a chance to get a little wild. Beginning at NFL's Wild Card Weekend and running through Super Bowl weekend, fans can text "WILDCHERRY" to 81234 to get Pepsi ® Wild Cherry on us. Message and data rates may apply. Offer Ends 2/11/24. Subject to Offer Terms.

Wild Cherry Wild Weekend via Retail: Beginning on December 31, fans can purchase a Pepsi® Wild Cherry and scan the code on displays at participating retailers for a chance to win tickets to 2025 NFL Wild Card Weekend games, including travel and stay. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void Where Prohibited. US/DC 18+. Game ends 1/28/24. Rules here.

Beginning on , fans can purchase a Pepsi Wild Cherry and scan the code on displays at participating retailers for a chance to win tickets to 2025 NFL Wild Card Weekend games, including travel and stay. NO NECESSARY. Void Where Prohibited. US/DC 18+. Game ends 1/28/24. Rules here. Wild Media Takeover: Significant investment in multiple digital media platforms across TikTok, Snapchat, Spotify, Barstool Sports, Betches and more as well as broadcast media platforms.

To stay updated on the latest news around Pepsi® Wild Cherry, fans can follow Pepsi on Instagram, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Threads (@Pepsi) and share how they #GetWild now through Super Bowl LVIII weekend.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $86 billion in net revenue in 2022, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

