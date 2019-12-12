Pepsi Will Help Americans Tackle That Afternoon Slump with New Pepsi Café

"We know that the consumers today are looking for products that meet the needs of energy, indulgence, and refreshment during that afternoon pick-me-up occasion. At Pepsi, we've known the potential of blending cola and coffee for years and after striking the perfect balance, we cannot wait to introduce Pepsi Café to the US next year," said Todd Kaplan, VP of Marketing, Pepsi. "We are confident that cola fans, iced coffee drinkers and anyone in need of an extra caffeine boost will love the unexpected flavor medley of roasted coffee infused into the refreshing, crisp flavor of Pepsi."

Pepsi Café is not the brand's first time launching in the cola and coffee space. Pepsi was one of the first beverage brands to enter the category in 1996 with the launch of Pepsi Kona, a product which was ahead of its time. Fast forward to today, with the growing consumer demand and desirability for ready-to-drink iced coffee products, and consumers' appetites for new and blended category options, Pepsi is ready to unveil Pepsi Café. Pepsi Café Original is the perfect pick-me-up for those who enjoy their regular cup of joe, but also love the sweeter caramel undertones of a Pepsi cola. Pepsi designed its Pepsi Café Vanilla to be a sweeter and creamier beverage, providing consumers with a new and refreshing twist on the indulgent vanilla flavor they consistently crave.

Pepsi Café Original and Pepsi Café Vanilla will be available at all major national retailers beginning in April 2020. To stay updated on the latest Pepsi Café offerings, fans can follow Pepsi on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter (@Pepsi).

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $64 billion in net revenue in 2018, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 22 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

SOURCE PepsiCo

