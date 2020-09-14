PepsiCo Announces Senior Leadership Appointment

PURCHASE, N.Y., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) ("PepsiCo") today announced that Athina Kanioura has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer. She will report to Chairman and CEO Ramon Laguarta.

In this new role, Kanioura will lead PepsiCo's end-to-end strategy to win both as a total company and in key markets, including the company's digitalization and data strategy. She will also lead company-wide transformation—ensuring that PepsiCo's scale is leveraged as the company focuses on accelerating growth and identifying areas of cost efficiency and optimization.

"Athina is a highly talented leader who will bring a cross-functional, technology-driven approach to business transformation at PepsiCo," said PepsiCo Chairman and CEO, Ramon Laguarta. "Athina's hands-on experience helping global consumer packaged goods companies transform their businesses through the use of data and technology solutions will be tremendously valuable as we continue on our journey to Be The Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages By Winning with Purpose."

Prior to joining PepsiCo, Kanioura was the Chief Analytics Officer and Global Head of Applied Intelligence at Accenture, where she specialized in applying AI and analytics to drive business value. During her 15 years at Accenture, Kanioura grew the Applied Intelligence function from a subspecialty to a global group at the forefront of scale business transformation. She also ran Sales and Customer Analytics globally and drove the company's offerings in customer relationship management and personalization. Kanioura specializes in transforming businesses with emphasis on data and technology, and brings many years of practical experience globally in industries such as telecommunications, oil and gas, financial services, and consumer packaged goods, having worked with companies such as P&G, Unilever, Philip Morris, Vodafone and BP.

"PepsiCo is an industry leader known for its commitment to innovation and continuous technological advancement," said Kanioura. "I look forward to contributing new perspectives and working across functions and geographies to lead a digital transformation strategy that delivers on the company's long-term business goals and Faster, Stronger, Better priorities."

