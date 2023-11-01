PEPSICO BEVERAGES NORTH AMERICA OPENS NEW DISTRIBUTION AND SATELLITE WAREHOUSE IN PITTSBURGH, PA

New Pittsburgh facility is built for future growth and expansion, a testament of PepsiCo's commitment and investment in the community

PURCHASE, N.Y., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA) announced a brand-new 150,000 square foot distribution and satellite warehouse in the Pittsburgh, PA area, following a ribbon cutting ceremony. With a presence in the area for more than 65 years and having recently celebrated the Pepsi brand's 125th anniversary, PepsiCo Beverages North America is continuing to invest in the greater Pittsburgh metro area by enhancing its business operations and committing to future job opportunities.

PepsiCo Beverages North America hosts a ceremonial ribbon cutting for its new 150,000 square foot distribution and satellite warehouse on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 in Coraopolis, PA. (Ed Rieker/AP Images for PepsiCo Beverages North America) PepsiCo Beverages North America CEO Kirk Tanner, North Division President Richard Glover, GM SVP John Reale and guests participate in ceremonial ribbon cutting for PBNA’s new distribution and satellite warehouse on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 in Coraopolis, PA. (Ed Rieker/AP Images for PepsiCo Beverages North America)

The Pittsburgh warehouse, officially located in Coraopolis, PA, welcomed all 275 employees from the former McKee's Rocks facility and was built with future growth in mind. The new building's footprint can extend an additional 32,000 square feet and can accommodate up to 300 employees, from frontline to management positions.

Currently, the facility distributes 10 million cases of PepsiCo beverages annually, including Pepsi, MTN DEW, Aquafina, Gatorade, Lipton, Starbucks, Rockstar and Celsius from its new location, serving Allegheny, Butler, Beaver, and Washington counties.

"At PepsiCo Beverages North America, we're proud to invest and build for the future, across the North Division. With this new facility, we have upgraded our operation, providing a better experience for our team," said Richard Glover, North Division President, PepsiCo Beverages North America. "We look forward to future growth and strengthening our relationships within this market."

PBNA's strong ties and rich history in the Pittsburgh area are a testament to the investment it's making for its customers, employees, and consumers. The new location was selected for maximum efficiency; positioned in the business development district, the location's proximity to highway infrastructure will improve access and delivery routes.

At the opening ceremony, PBNA executives were joined by employees, partners/customers (GetGo, Steelers), local community leaders, and government officials.

The new facility is located on International Drive in Coraopolis, PA, just north of Pittsburgh International Airport and off I-376.

Stay up to date on the latest PepsiCo news and products by visiting pepsico.com and following @pepsico on X, Instagram and Facebook.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $86 billion in net revenue in 2022, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on X, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

Media Contact:

Noelle Gorbunoff

[email protected]

Corey Manuel

CManuel@golin.com

SOURCE PepsiCo