PepsiCo Donating $250,000 to Help Tackle Food Insecurity at Historically Black Colleges and Universities

Starting with Morgan State University and Prairie View A&M University, the food and beverage company will distribute $50,000 to five HBCUs to support students facing food insecurity across campuses

PURCHASE, N.Y., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of PepsiCo's ongoing efforts to support and elevate Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), the company is announcing $250,000 in grants towards tackling food insecurity at HBCU campuses, as the student attendance rates at these institutions continue to rise. Five universities will receive $50,000 each, kicking off with Morgan State University and Prairie View A&M University this weekend and also including Florida A&M University, Jackson State University, and Bethune-Cookman University.

Tailored to each university's needs, the donation from PepsiCo is designed to support each campus's unique efforts to help students that struggle to balance the cost of their education and their next meal. With the rate of food insecurity among college students growing nationally, those at HBCUs are historically impacted the most. According to data released this year from the National Postsecondary Student Aid Study, almost 40% of HBCU students report being food insecure, a stat that carries more weight as many campuses encounter record attendance rates this semester.

The universities selected each take different approaches to remove the burden of where students' next meal is coming from and return the focus to their education. The funds will support existing on-campus efforts, from expanding food pantry capacities to arming students with the long-term skills to avoid pitfalls of food insecurity in the future.

"As a longtime supporter of HBCUs, PepsiCo has always aimed to help students thrive, both on campus and beyond. This year, our HBCU Tour continues to celebrate each universities' rich culture and recognize the wealth of talent on campus, while also addressing the barriers students can face in completing their education," said Kent Montgomery, Senior Vice President, Industry Relations and Multicultural Development, PepsiCo. "Our donation to tackle food insecurity is another example of our commitment to empower students and ensure their success in every aspect of their educational journey."

Across the five campuses, the grants will go to support more than 37,500 students facing food insecurity by funding on campus food pantry supplies and groceries, meal plans for homeless students, workshops for cooking and meal prep, stipends for student staff within the pantries, and more. In addition, PepsiCo will also supply free meals for approximately 2,000 students at select universities during their respective winter finals weeks in December.

The funds will be distributed to Prairie View A&M University, Florida A&M University, Morgan State University, Jackson State University and Bethune-Cookman University during key university events throughout November, including the SWAC and Florida Classic games on November 18.

The donation is part of PepsiCo's larger HBCU Tour to support HBCU students and celebrate the legacy of these universities. Driven by Pepsi Zero Sugar and Doritos SOLID BLACK, the tour correlates with the brands' ongoing initiatives to provide resources and a platform for elevating Changemakers in local communities. In addition to bringing authentic and engaging experiences to students and alumni this football season, they will also show up to support students throughout the semester with recruiting efforts including on-campus events, intimate dinners highlighting local businesses, and the opportunity to engage with PepsiCo leadership-- inspiring the next generation of diverse talent.

About PepsiCo
PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $86 billion in net revenue in 2022, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

SOURCE PepsiCo Beverages North America

