PEPSICO TO ACQUIRE SIETE FOODS FOR $1.2 BILLION

PURCHASE, N.Y. and AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) ("PepsiCo") today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Garza Food Ventures LLC, dba Siete Foods ("Siete") for $1.2 billion.

The acquisition will complement PepsiCo's portfolio with the addition of an authentic, Mexican-American brand, while also growing its better-for-you food offerings. Siete products will bring a rich, new aspect to the PepsiCo multicultural portfolio with delicious food that plays an important role in meal occasions and culinary experiences.

Founded in 2014, Siete produces authentic heritage-inspired tortillas, salsas, seasonings, sauces, cookies, snacks and more. Siete's products can be found in grocery stores, club stores, and organic food retailers primarily across the U.S.

"The Garza family has built a very special brand. Their passion for making and sharing food shines through in every Siete product, and that's a passion we share at PepsiCo," said Ramon Laguarta, Chairman and CEO of PepsiCo. "PepsiCo believes in the spirit and authenticity of the Siete brand, and we're excited to carry on the legacy created by the Garza family. We look forward to expanding our multicultural portfolio with these incredible products and even more consumers discovering and enjoying Siete."

"Siete was created ten years ago to make heritage-inspired, Mexican-American food more widely available. Now we're excited to embrace a new era with PepsiCo and bring our inclusive, better-for-you products to more people," said Miguel Garza, CEO and Co-Founder of Siete Foods. "We hope this next chapter for Siete serves as inspiration for other Latino businesses, showing that it's possible to build a thriving brand that honors our heritage and celebrates our culture."

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval, and is expected to close in the first half of 2025. Additional terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Centerview Partners LLC acted as lead financial advisor to PepsiCo. Citi also served as financial advisor. Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP is acting as legal advisor to PepsiCo. Lazard is acting as financial advisor to Siete and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP, as well as Armbrust & Brown, PLLC are acting as legal advisors to Siete.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $91 billion in net revenue in 2023, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.PepsiCo.com.

About Siete Family Foods

Siete Foods is on a mission to inspire inclusivity around the table by sharing delicious heritage-inspired Mexican-American foods for a variety of dietary needs and preferences. Founded in 2014 in Austin, TX, Siete brought all seven (siete) members of the Garza family together on their journey to health. Siete's products span meals and macro snacks categories, including Grain Free Tortillas, Enchilada Sauces, Taco Seasonings, Botana Sauces, Mexican Cookies, Vegan Beans, Grain Free Puffs, and Salsas, available across 40,000 retailers, as well as online at sietefoods.com. Join the family @sietefoods on Facebook and Instagram.

