PEPSICO WORKERS IN OKLAHOMA JOIN TEAMSTERS

Tulsa Drivers Unite for Strong Representation with Local 886

TULSA, Okla., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers at PepsiCo in Tulsa have voted by 95 percent to join Teamsters Local 886 in Oklahoma City. The group of 63 drivers is seeking improvements to pay, health care and retirement benefits, and working conditions.

"This has been a long time coming," said Eric Paden, a PepsiCo driver and new Teamster who served on the worker-led organizing committee. "Our solidarity equals power. With this win, we are finally going to have a real voice on the job. We are eager to negotiate a strong Teamsters contract."

After launching their organizing campaign, Paden and his co-workers overcame a vicious anti-union campaign from management. In addition to addressing pay and benefits, drivers also cited the need for a strong grievance procedure as a catalyst for organizing with the Teamsters.

"By becoming Teamsters, PepsiCo drivers will ensure they have a strong voice on the job. These workers never backed down to win a strong union voice, and their nearly unanimous vote shows just how united they are. We look forward to continuing the fight at the bargaining table to secure the wages, benefits, and protections they deserve," said Tom Ritter, President of Local 886.

"This is an important victory not just for the drivers at PepsiCo, but for all workers in our industry," said Jeff Padellaro, Director of the Teamsters Brewery, Bakery, and Soft Drink Conference. "Drivers in Tulsa have taken a bold step towards achieving a better workplace. This win sends a powerful message to the company and will inspire more workers in the industry to organize with the Teamsters."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico.

