Peptide Synthesis: New Sustainable Strategies for Regulatory and Market Demands, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how Reduce, Replace, Recycle principles translate into practical SPPS process changes that cut solvent use, waste and environmental impact without sacrificing yield, purity or scalability. The featured speaker will discuss which green solvents, alternative reagents and solvent-recycling strategies are already viable for GMP peptide manufacturing and ton-scale API production. The speaker will also share how evolving regulatory and audit expectations around lifecycle assessment, waste minimization and supply-chain sustainability affect peptide CMC and manufacturing decisions. Attendees will gain insight into why it is crucial for CDMOs to collaborate with industries and clients to accelerate the adoption of sustainable peptide synthesis at the various stages of a peptide program for cost-efficient and long-term manufacturing resilience.

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The peptide therapeutics market is experiencing unprecedented growth, driven by oncolytic and metabolic diseases. This webinar will focus on sustainable manufacturing practices in peptide synthesis and how they are becoming essential to meeting rising market demand and increasingly stringent environmental regulations.

Methods such as solid-phase peptide synthesis (SPPS), while well-established, rely heavily on hazardous solvents and generate significant waste, making them incompatible with modern sustainability goals.

Recent innovations offer promising alternatives. The Reduce, Replace, Recycle principles are being integrated into peptide synthesis through the adoption of new process-optimized conditions for washing and coupling to reduce solvent consumption, the use of green solvents (e.g., DMSO, EtOAc, etc.) for the assembly of amino acids or new chemicals for cleavage. These approaches also incorporate solvent recycling to further improve the process mass intensity, while maintaining high yields, purity, efficiency and scalability.

Beyond technical innovation, regulatory compliance frameworks now emphasize lifecycle assessments, waste minimization and greener supply chains. Industry collaborations and initiatives, such as those led by ACS Green Chemistry Institute and CDMOs, are accelerating the adoption of sustainable practices across the value chain. These developments not only mitigate environmental impact but also enable cost-effective scale-up to meet ton-scale production requirements for peptide APIs.

The featured speaker will discuss the current landscape of sustainable peptide synthesis, breakthrough methodologies and strategic pathways for aligning manufacturing practices with global sustainability standards.

Register for this webinar to learn how advances in peptide synthesis are enabling more sustainable, compliant and scalable manufacturing approaches to support global therapeutic demand.

Join Francesco Terzani, Innovation Scientist, PolyPeptide Group, for the live webinar on Friday, February 27, 2026, at 9am EST (3pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Peptide Synthesis: New Sustainable Strategies for Regulatory and Market Demands.

