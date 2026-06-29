Peptide Tracker Rolls Out Major Update: Honest Adherence Tracking, Smart Injection-Site Rotation, and In-App Vial Reconstitution

The free, ad-free protocol companion adds per-protocol adherence insights, a full dose calendar, inventory tools, and weight trends

LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Peptide Tracker, the free protocol-tracking app for people managing peptide regimens, today released a major update that turns the app into an end-to-end companion for building, dosing, and tracking peptide protocols. The release rounds out the app's core toolset — protocol building, dose reminders, logging, full history, peptide reference pages, dosing calculators, vial inventory, and secure account sync — and stays true to the app's founding principle: Every feature is free, with no ads, no subscriptions, and no paywalls.

In a category where most tools gate their best features behind subscriptions, Peptide Tracker is taking the opposite approach: every feature is available to every user at no cost.

"People tracking a protocol shouldn't have to hit a paywall to see whether they're actually staying consistent," said Kevin Miller, co-founder and CEO of Peptide Tracker.

"We built the app we wanted to use ourselves — accurate, fast, private, and free. The goal is to make doing it right the easy thing to do."

What's New

Adherence, made honest. Each protocol now has an adherence card with a ring showing the share of doses taken, plus taken, skipped, and missed counts, and a week-at-a-glance. A full dose calendar lives on the Today tab — tap any day to see what was taken, missed, or skipped — and a one-tap toggle switches between calendar and list views of the entire history. Doses logged late count toward the day they were actually for, so history and adherence stay accurate. Everything renders in the user's own time zone.

Smarter injection-site rotation. All sites now live in one place, each showing a use count and last-used date. The app highlights the suggested next spot — the one unused longest — on every log screen, making proper rotation effortless.

Inventory and dosing that match real workflows. Users can add a vial before it's mixed, keep it as powder, and reconstitute it in-app when ready. Filters separate mixed from unmixed vials, so it's clear what's ready to dose, blend entry is simpler (per component or single total), and every log screen previews the exact amount to draw — blends included.

Weight Trends

Weigh-ins can be logged and backfilled from the Today tab or Settings to track trends over time. As-needed dosing. A protocol can be created with no schedule and no reminders, logged anytime, and it never counts for or against adherence.

A New Look

The update also introduces a Classic light theme based on the original Peptide Tracker palette.

Availability

The update is available now on the Apple App Store at no cost. An Android version is coming soon, pending Google Play approval.

About Peptide Tracker: Peptide Tracker is a free iOS app that helps people build, dose, and track peptide protocols with accurate adherence insights, injection-site rotation, in-app vial inventory and reconstitution, and secure account sync. Founded by Kevin Miller and JP Sio, the app is built on a simple principle: every feature should be available to every user, free of ads and paywalls. Peptide Tracker has surpassed 25,000 users. Learn more at https://peptidetracker.ai/.

Peptide Tracker is a tracking and organization tool. It does not provide medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Users should consult a qualified healthcare provider regarding any health regimen.

Media Contact

Kevin Miller

Co-Founder & CEO

[email protected]

SOURCE Peptide Tracker