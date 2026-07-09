Peptide Tracker Launches on Google Play, Bringing Dedicated Protocol Tracking to Android

The App That Handles Calculations, Protocol Tracking, and Dosing Schedules for Peptide Users Is Now Available Free on Android, With No Ads or Subscriptions

LOS ANGELES, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Peptide Tracker is now available on Google Play for Android. Founded by Kevin Miller and JP Sio, Peptide Tracker helps Android users organize their entire peptide protocol in one place. Users can track doses, monitor injection sites, review history, and manage vial inventory for free, with no ads, subscriptions, or paywalls.

The app was built to close a gap left by generic health tools. Fitness apps track steps and macros, and supplement loggers run on streaks, but neither is equipped for vial calculations, cycling schedules, or reconstitution math. Without a purpose-built tool, most peptide users end up managing their stack across spreadsheets, notes apps, and memory. Peptide Tracker is designed specifically around that workflow.

The Android release includes the app's core toolset: custom protocol scheduling with timing, frequency, and site details; fast dose logging with notes and site-rotation context; vial inventory tracking of concentration, diluent volume, and portions; and a calendar view for reviewing dosing history.

Built-in calculators handle reconstitution, syringe-unit conversions, and half-life estimates, and the Peptide Assistant chat tool offers general educational content and support. A body-weight log rounds out the toolset, letting users track their progress alongside their protocols.

Peptide Tracker supports protocols for common compounds, including semaglutide, tirzepatide, BPC-157, TB-500, TRT, HRT, and custom stacks. The app is intentionally narrow in scope. It does not sell compounds, issue prescriptions, or provide medical services. Users supply their own compounds and protocols from a qualified source, and the app handles the tracking and calculations around them.

Peptide Tracker is available now on Google Play, joining the existing iOS app. Core tracking remains free on both platforms.

About Peptide Tracker: Peptide Tracker is an app for tracking peptide therapy protocols, founded by Kevin Miller and JP Sio. It provides protocol scheduling, dose logging, vial inventory management, injection site rotation, adherence tracking, and free reconstitution and half-life calculators. Peptide Tracker is available on the App Store and Google Play. Learn more at peptidetracker.ai.

Peptide Tracker is not medical advice and does not provide prescriptions or diagnoses. Users should verify all calculations and consult a qualified healthcare provider before starting any compound protocol.

Media Contact

Kevin Miller

[email protected]

peptidetracker.ai

SOURCE Peptide Tracker