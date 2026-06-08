Peptide Tracker Launches Full Visual Redesign and New Safety Features for Peptide Protocol Tracking

A Rebuilt iOS Experience Adds Multi-Compound Blends, Per-Compound Concentrations, and a Visual Dose Guide That Shows Exactly How Much to Draw and What You Are Injecting.

LOS ANGELES, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Peptide Tracker, the free iOS app for managing peptide therapy protocols, today released a full visual redesign of the app alongside a set of new features built to make peptide tracking clearer and safer. Founded by Kevin Miller and JP Sio, Peptide Tracker rebuilt its interface from the ground up to make scheduling, dose logging, vial inventory, and injection site rotation faster and easier to read. Core tracking will remain free forever, and no account is required to get started.

Photo source: Peptide Tracker.

The redesign touches every part of the app. Screens are cleaner, navigation is simpler, and the information users need most is now surfaced where they expect it. The goal was a tracking experience that feels obvious in the moment a dose is being prepared, not one that makes users hunt for the right number.

Alongside the new look, this release adds three significant capabilities:

Support for multiple new blends. Peptide Tracker now supports a wider range of multi-compound blends, so users running combination protocols can track them as a single entry instead of piecing them together by hand.

Peptide Tracker now supports a wider range of multi-compound blends, so users running combination protocols can track them as a single entry instead of piecing them together by hand. Per-compound concentrations in a blend. Users can now optionally specify the concentration of each compound within a blend. This closes a long-standing gap in how blend data was stored and lays the groundwork for the app's photo-based onboarding, where a vial or label can be captured and the protocol built from it.

Users can now optionally specify the concentration of each compound within a blend. This closes a long-standing gap in how blend data was stored and lays the groundwork for the app's photo-based onboarding, where a vial or label can be captured and the protocol built from it. A visual dose guide at logging. When a user logs a dose, the app now displays a graphic showing how much to draw and how much of each compound is being injected, turning vial math into something a user can see and confirm before they inject.

"This update makes peptide tracking materially safer and more informative than any other peptide tracking app in the App Store, and we are proud of it," said Kevin Miller, co-founder of Peptide Tracker. "Showing someone exactly how much to draw and what is in that draw is the difference between tracking a protocol and actually understanding it."

Peptide Tracker remains deliberately narrow in scope. It is not a fitness app, a supplement logger, a pharmacy, or a medical service. Users supply their own compounds and plans from a qualified source, and the app handles tracking and calculations.

Core features include:

Protocol Scheduling: Record timing, frequency, and site details from your own plan, and the app builds a daily schedule.

Record timing, frequency, and site details from your own plan, and the app builds a daily schedule. One-Tap Dose Logging: Capture compound, amount, site, time, and notes in a single tap, now with a visual guide to how much to draw and what each draw contains.

Capture compound, amount, site, time, and notes in a single tap, now with a visual guide to how much to draw and what each draw contains. Multi-Compound Blends: Track combination protocols as a single entry, with optional per-compound concentrations.

Track combination protocols as a single entry, with optional per-compound concentrations. Vial Inventory: Track mix date, diluent volume, concentration, and portions remaining for every vial.

Track mix date, diluent volume, concentration, and portions remaining for every vial. Peptide Library: Over 50 reference cards covering half-lives, routes, storage notes, and source links for common compounds, including BPC-157, TB-500, ipamorelin, semaglutide, CJC-1295, and GHK-Cu.

Over 50 reference cards covering half-lives, routes, storage notes, and source links for common compounds, including BPC-157, TB-500, ipamorelin, semaglutide, CJC-1295, and GHK-Cu. Injection Reminders: Notifications matched to the schedule you entered, including custom timing windows.

Notifications matched to the schedule you entered, including custom timing windows. Adherence Tracking: See logged versus scheduled doses on every protocol to catch drift early.

The app also includes free reconstitution and half-life calculators, available both in the peptide tracking app and on the web at peptidetracker.ai.

The redesign and new features are available now on iOS, with an Android version planned. Core tracking is free, with no account required to get started.

About Peptide Tracker: Peptide Tracker is an iOS app for tracking peptide therapy protocols, founded by Kevin Miller and JP Sio. It provides protocol scheduling, one-tap dose logging, multi-compound blend tracking with per-compound concentrations, vial inventory management, injection site rotation, adherence tracking, and a reference library of over 50 compounds, plus free reconstitution and half-life calculators. The app does not sell compounds, provide medical advice, or issue prescriptions. Users supply their own compounds and protocols from a qualified source. Peptide Tracker is available on the App Store, with Android coming soon. Learn more at peptidetracker.ai.

Peptide Tracker is not medical advice and does not provide prescriptions or diagnoses. Verify every calculation. Consult a qualified healthcare provider before starting any compound protocol.

Media Contact:

Kevin Miller

peptidetracker.ai

SOURCE Peptide Tracker