Peptide Tracker Sets the New Standard for Peptide Protocol Tracking on iOS

Peptide Tracker Is a New Free, No-Account iOS App for Protocol Scheduling, Dose Logging, Vial Inventory, and Injection Site Rotation Built for People Who Supply Their Own Compounds From a Qualified Source.

LOS ANGELES, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Peptide Tracker, a new iOS app for managing peptide therapy protocols, is now available on the App Store. Founded by Kevin Miller and JP Sio, Peptide Tracker gives people a dedicated way to schedule protocols, log doses in one tap, track vial inventory, and rotate injection sites, with core tracking free forever and no account required to start.

The app fills a gap left by generic health tools. Fitness apps track macros and steps. Supplement loggers run on streaks and reminders. Neither handles vial math, reconstitution, or cycling schedules, so most users end up tracking a peptide stack in a spreadsheet, a notes app, or their head. Peptide Tracker is built specifically for the needs of a peptide protocol.

Peptide Tracker is deliberately narrow in scope. It is not a fitness app, a supplement logger, a pharmacy, or a medical service. Users supply their own compounds and plans from a qualified source, and the app handles tracking and calculations.

Core features include:

Protocol Scheduling: Record timing, frequency, and site details from your own plan, and the app builds a daily schedule.

Record timing, frequency, and site details from your own plan, and the app builds a daily schedule. One-Tap Dose Logging: Capture compound, amount, site, time, and notes in a single tap, with site rotation context to spot repeated areas.

Capture compound, amount, site, time, and notes in a single tap, with site rotation context to spot repeated areas. Vial Inventory: Track mix date, diluent volume, concentration, and portions remaining for every vial.

Track mix date, diluent volume, concentration, and portions remaining for every vial. Peptide Library: Over 50 reference cards covering half-lives, routes, storage notes, and source links for common compounds, including BPC-157, TB-500, ipamorelin, semaglutide, CJC-1295, and GHK-Cu.

Over 50 reference cards covering half-lives, routes, storage notes, and source links for common compounds, including BPC-157, TB-500, ipamorelin, semaglutide, CJC-1295, and GHK-Cu. Injection Reminders: Notifications matched to the schedule you entered, including custom timing windows.

Notifications matched to the schedule you entered, including custom timing windows. Adherence Tracking: See logged versus scheduled doses on every protocol to catch drift early.

The app also includes free reconstitution and half-life calculators, available both in their peptide tracking app and on the web at peptidetracker.ai.

Peptide Tracker is available now on iOS, with an Android version planned. Core tracking is free, with no account required to get started.

About Peptide Tracker: Peptide Tracker is an iOS app for tracking peptide therapy protocols, founded by Kevin Miller and JP Sio. It provides protocol scheduling, one-tap dose logging, vial inventory management, injection site rotation, adherence tracking, and a reference library of over 50 compounds, plus free reconstitution and half-life calculators. The app does not sell compounds, provide medical advice, or issue prescriptions. Users supply their own compounds and protocols from a qualified source. Peptide Tracker is available on the App Store, with Android coming soon. Learn more at peptidetracker.ai.

Peptide Tracker is not medical advice and does not provide prescriptions or diagnoses. Verify every calculation. Consult a qualified healthcare provider before starting any compound protocol.

Media Contact:

Kevin Miller

[email protected]

peptidetracker.ai

SOURCE Peptide Tracker