Peraton Appoints New Advisory Board Members

News provided by

Peraton

11 Jan, 2024, 10:45 ET

  • These former government and military leaders will provide advice and counsel on the company's strategic direction and customer expansion opportunities
  • Reflective of Peraton's continued focus on supporting national security missions of consequence

RESTON, Va., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Peraton today announced the appointment of four new Advisory Board members:

Continue Reading

  • Lt. Gen. Bob Ashley, retired, U.S. Army, and former director, Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA)

  • George Barnes, former deputy director, National Security Agency (NSA)

  • Lisa Porter, Ph.D., former deputy under secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (DUSD(R&E)) and former associate administrator for the Aeronautics Research Mission Directorate at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)

  • General Joe Votel, retired, U.S. Army, and former commander, U.S. Central Command and U.S. Special Operations Command

They join Robert Cardillo, former director, National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) and Kevin Meiners, former deputy director of National Intelligence (DD/DNI) for Enterprise Capability.  

"Each of these exceptional leaders has demonstrated through their service to our country a unique understanding of national security, how it evolves, and the approaches required to stay ahead," said Peraton Chairman, President, and CEO Stu Shea. "As we continue to support missions of consequence around the world, the addition of these former government and military luminaries further demonstrates Peraton's ongoing commitment to our customers, our values, and our mission to protect and promote freedom around the world."   

Emeritus members of Peraton's Advisory Board include:

  • Stephanie O'Sullivan, former principal deputy director of National Intelligence (PDDNI)

  • Jeff Harris, former director, National Reconnaissance Office (NRO)

  • Jeanne Tisinger, former deputy director of Support, Central Intelligence Agency (CIA)

  • Bill Evanina, former director, U.S. Counterintelligence and Security Center (NCSC)

Comprised of a group of proven government, military, and industry technology experts, Peraton's Advisory Board provides advice and expertise to the company on its strategic direction.

About Peraton

Peraton is a next-generation national security company that drives missions of consequence spanning the globe and extending to the farthest reaches of the galaxy. As the world's leading mission capability integrator and transformative enterprise IT provider, we deliver trusted, highly differentiated solutions and technologies that protect our nation and allies from threats across the digital and physical domains. Peraton supports every branch of the U.S. Armed Forces, and we serve as a valued partner to essential government agencies that sustain our way of life. Every day, our employees do the can't be done by solving the most daunting challenges facing our customers. Visit Peraton.com to learn how we're safeguarding your peace of mind. 

Media Contact:
Lynelle Haugabrook
Media & Enterprise Communications Manager
Peraton
575-323-1415
[email protected]

SOURCE Peraton

Also from this source

Peraton Awarded $889M Contract to Support U.S. Army Cyber Command (ARCYBER) and Cyber Mission Partners

Peraton Awarded $889M Contract to Support U.S. Army Cyber Command (ARCYBER) and Cyber Mission Partners

Peraton has won a competitive award to provide cyberspace operations support to U.S. Army Cyber Command (ARCYBER) headquarters, ARCYBER subordinate...
Peraton Appoints Ken Sharp as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Peraton Appoints Ken Sharp as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Today, Peraton announced the appointment of Ken Sharp as executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective immediately. He succeeds...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

Homeland Security

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Math)

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.