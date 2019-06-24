Peraton Awarded $185.8M Tactical Aerostat Systems Contract

HERNDON, Va., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Peraton was awarded the Tactical Aerostat Systems (TAS) contract in support of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Customs and Border Protection (CBP), U.S. Border Patrol (USBP), under the U.S. General Services Administration's One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services (OASIS) vehicle. The five year contract, valued at $185.8M, is comprised of one base with four option years.

Under the TAS program, Peraton will help provide round-the-clock regional domain awareness and long-range persistent ground surveillance along the United States–Mexico border. Operating from sites across the Rio Grande Valley in Southeast Texas, TAS are strategically used to enhance mission coverage by maintaining surveillance of challenging terrain and over-the-horizon situations, enabling USBP to detect, identify, classify, and track cross-border activity.

"The TAS program builds on our decade-plus partnership with DHS CBP providing integrated logistics support for the Tethered Aerostat Radar System program," said John Coleman, president, Defense and Homeland Security sector. "Peraton operates and maintains the critical communications infrastructures that equip USBP agents with the vital intelligence to enforce functional borders – facilitating the flow of legal immigration and goods while preventing illegal trafficking of people and contraband across our nation's borders."

With its legacy of delivering maximal aerostat availability through effective logistics management, while implementing staffing efficiencies, integrating emerging technologies, and satisfying evolving mission demands, Peraton's deep expertise drives the strong customer partnerships that advance desired mission outcomes.

