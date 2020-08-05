Peraton Awarded $188M in Systems Development and Mission Capability Integration Work

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Peraton, a next generation national security company, has been awarded multiple new and expanded contracts for systems development and mission capability integration. The contracts—worth approximately $188 million—support U.S. government customers leading high-consequence national missions spanning multiple warfighting domains.

"By fusing our passion for national security with our depth of experience, Peraton regularly contributes to outcomes that meet and exceed our customers' current and future mission requirements," said Mike King, Peraton's chief growth officer. "We are honored to support a comprehensive array of nationally-critical efforts. Our work goes beyond providing technology and solutions; we are deeply committed to the success and long-term sustainability of our customers' missions."

Peraton supports some of the nation's most important and sensitive government programs. The company emphasizes emergent warfighting domains in space, cyber, and intelligence by building mission capability solutions to deliver mission success, not just tools or infrastructure. Peraton measures success in the results achieved by the customers it supports – in the lives saved, knowledge acquired, battles won, and information secured.

About Peraton

Peraton provides innovative, reliable solutions to the nation's most sensitive and mission-critical programs and systems. As a trusted provider of highly differentiated space, intelligence, cyber, defense, homeland security, and communications capabilities, Peraton is a critical partner to the Intelligence Community, Department of Defense, and select federal agencies and commercial entities. Headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, the company employs 3,500 people across the U.S. and Canada. Visit Peraton.com/News and follow @PeratonCorp on Twitter for news and updates.

