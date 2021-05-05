Peraton Further Enables Digital Transformation at Civilian Agencies with new Pega Center of Excellence

HERNDON, Va., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peraton, a Pega Platinum partner, today announced it has opened a dedicated Pega Center of Excellence (COE) to ensure technology best practices are continually implemented. Peraton will leverage its new COE to transform citizen services at civilian agencies, including the Social Security Administration (SSA).

Peraton has actively trained and certified many of its developers in Pega software delivery excellence skills to ensure that best practices are implemented. The COE's first mission is to train more than 200 Peraton employees to earn Pega certification by December 31, 2021.

This strategic partnership and COE rollout further enables Peraton to execute rapid and scalable enterprise-wide, transformational deployments with enhanced digital services, applications, and capabilities to quickly assess user needs. Peraton has transformed citizen services for more than 5,000 customers by automating repetitive tasks and deploying better business processes, including its work at the SSA under the Information Technology Support Services (ITSSC2) contract since 2017.

"We look forward to our continued partnership with Pega to drive enhanced transformation capabilities and applications to our federal customers," said Tarik Reyes, president, Civil & Health sector. "As a Pega Platinum partner this new COE offering—combined with Peraton's deep expertise in Agile DevSecOps—boosts our ability to deliver digital transformation solutions into customers' hands at speed with results, efficiency, and value in mind."

"As federal agencies continue to advance digital improvement and digitalization initiatives, partner-powered solutions are integral to help them rapidly streamline operations, accelerate automation, and fulfill missions in increasingly complex situations," said Doug Averill, vice president, global industry market leader, government, Pegasystems. "The collaboration with Peraton will support our mutual federal clients to transform processes, drive digital modernization, and help deliver operational excellence for their customers, partners and constituents."

