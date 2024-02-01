Percepta Wins Four Comparably Awards for Best Culture, Best CEO, Best Company for Women, and Best Company for Diversity

Recognition for these categories wraps up a year full of employee-focused awards for the business

ALLEN PARK, Mich., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Percepta, the automotive industry's leading provider of customer experience solutions, celebrates four wins as Best Company Culture, Best Company for Women, Best Company for Diversity, and Best CEO for 2023. The awards resulted from employee reviews received and ranked over the past 12 months by Comparably, one of the most trusted third-party sites for assessing workplace culture and compensation.

"As we reflect on 2023, it's evident that our team at Percepta has achieved remarkable success," noted President Karen Gurganious. "I'm exceptionally proud of our accomplishments and the recognition from our own employees, affirming our position as a top company in areas that significantly enhance their experience with Percepta."

While Comparably ranks companies in quarterly award recognitions, the end-of-year awards are derived from anonymous sentiment ratings gathered from Percepta employees during a 12-month period of November 2022 to November 2023. Companies do not nominate themselves or pay to participate; instead, employee feedback is the sole driver that determines how a company ranks and if the reviews will result in receiving an award.

Merideth Evans, Percepta vice president of operations and veteran of the contact center space, acknowledged the importance of employee sentiment for global companies. "When you consider that we employ over 4,500 people around the globe, winning all four of these awards is a huge accomplishment and a reflection on the efforts we make every day to be a great workplace."

Percepta was also named Best Company for Leadership, Best Company for Perks & Benefits, and Best CEO for Women by Comparably's quarterly awards earlier this year.

Comparably is a leading reputation platform used by North American employees to rank their employers. Results are based on a series structured and comprehensive workplace questions in nearly 20 core culture categories. Questions are provided in multiple formats (Yes/No, True/False, 1-10 scale, and multiple choice), then each answer is given a numerical score and compared to companies of similar size. Winners are based on ratings from employees of all ages, genders, ethnicities, departments, education levels, experience, and locations. More information about the award methodology and Comparably awards, download their fact sheet.

About Percepta

Percepta LLC, a joint venture between TTEC and the Ford Motor Co., is a niche Business Process Outsourcer specializing in the automotive and mobility markets. Percepta excels in cultivating customer loyalty for our global business clientele. Our expertise lies in providing cutting-edge Customer Experience (CX) solutions across diverse channels and languages. With a global presence and a workforce of over 4,500 professionals, Percepta proudly serves the most renowned automotive brands. For further details on Percepta and its leading CX solutions, please explore www.percepta.com.

