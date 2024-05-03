Percepta wins three Stevie® Awards for customer experience

The company took home one gold and two silver awards at this year's ceremony

ALLEN PARK, Mich., May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Percepta, the automotive industry's leading provider of customer experience solutions, celebrated three wins at the 18th Annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Placements were revealed recently during a gala awards banquet held at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas. Hundreds of professionals from across the globe were in attendance.

The Stevie Awards are one of the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development, and sales professionals and receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations of every type in more than 70 nations. Finalists and winners are determined by more than 200 professionals worldwide on seven specialized juries.

Percepta won a Gold Stevie Award in the category of "Incentive, Rewards, or Recognition Provider of the Year." Additionally, it received two Silver Stevie Awards for "Contact Center or Customer Service Outsourcing Provider of the Year" and "Customer Service Employer of the Year."

"Our wins at the Stevie Awards underscore our unwavering commitment to excellence in customer service and dedication to our employees. We are immensely proud of these achievements, which reflect our team's passion and devotion to our mission," said Percepta President Karen Gurganious. "Being an employer of choice empowers us to be a provider of choice."

This is the second consecutive year that Percepta was awarded a Gold Stevie for "Incentive, Rewards, or Recognition Provider of the Year" for its Perci Perks program. Designed with the employee in mind, Perci Perks was created to reward and recognize employees for their hard work and achievements at Percepta.

"It's exciting for our employees to be working for an employer of choice," noted Merideth Evans, Percepta's vice president of global operations. "I think it's also exciting for our clients to know that they're working with a premier partner and that our organization is highly competitive."

