Perception Versus Reality: 69% of US Temporary Workers Are 35 to 55+ Years Old

Reality: The face of a temporary worker has changed, the majority are mature adults, parents, and retirees

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Temporary work has evolved from answering phones into industries inclusing hospitality, retail, industrial, and warehouse jobs. The new face of the temporary worker has progressed too, 69% of US temporary workers are 35 to 55+ according to recent research by Indeed Flex, the company transforming temporary work and a product of Indeed, the number one job site in the world. 39% are students or stay-at-home parents who need flexibility, 31% reported being retired and want extra money for socialization or to stay stimulated, and 30% were new to the area they temped in1.

72% of hiring managers report hiring temporary workers for warehouse, hospitality, retail, and industrial jobs 2

83% of hiring managers agree to strongly agree that temps are proactive and eager to help 2

68% of managers are pleased with the quality of work or work surpassed expectations 2

77% report temps are hardworking and meet the skills required 2

76% report temps are reliable2

Around 62% of workers over 65 are working more hours, older individuals' actively working reinforces a growing trend that is close to double more than 35 years ago according to Pew Research3.

It is easier than ever to hire quality temporary workers who are dependable and proactive; hence why businesses are now turning to flexible working options. Hiring managers can tap into staffing agencies to reduce hiring costs, cover seasonal fluctuations in work, or support growth.

The most effective way for companies to scale and hire proactive, hard-working individuals looking for flexible work, is to take a tiered approach to deliver a quality temporary workforce. Hiring managers should tap into a Vendor Management System (VMS) platform to manage the contingent employees' entire workforce and employment life cycle. Centralizing many processes in one place will help prioritize speed and quality of temps available.

Indeed Flex offers a VMS platform that includes instant access to Indeed Flex Marketplace, a high-quality, vetted workforce and a suite of flexible staffing solutions to quickly cover staff absences, seasonal demands, or the ability to ramp up teams.

Novo Constare, CEO and Co-founder of Indeed Flex, said:

"Attracting and retaining quality workers are among the greatest challenges employers face. For companies looking to scale, hiring proactive, hardworking temps provides a consistent source of quality workers that will immediately fill vacancies.

"Even sectors that traditionally didn't use flexible working options are starting to introduce them, meaning it is easier than ever to find quality workers that are dependable and do what is expected.

"Companies that use vendor management technology can prioritize speed, quality, and choice of temps while delivering against expectations."

