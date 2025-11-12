Percheron Capital Announces Launch of ASPYRE Fire & Life Safety Through Foundational Acquisition

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Percheron Capital ("Percheron"), a leading private equity firm focused on partnering with high-quality essential services businesses, today announced the launch of ASPYRE Fire & Life Safety ("ASPYRE"), a national platform dedicated to accelerating the growth of top-performing fire and life safety businesses. ASPYRE has been established through the foundational acquisition of a premier fire and life safety services company in the Southern United States.

ASPYRE partners with top-performing fire and life safety services businesses across the country to deliver comprehensive protection services including inspection, testing, maintenance and system replacement of code-mandated life-saving equipment in commercial facilities. The platform's mission is to accelerate the growth of leading fire and life safety services businesses by elevating both customer and employee experiences while maintaining the values and legacy of its partners. With a robust pipeline of high-quality partnerships, ASPYRE is positioned for rapid national expansion.

Under the leadership of Carmine Schiavone — a seasoned industry executive with multiple decades of experience in the fire and life safety services sector — ASPYRE is powered by exceptional people and innovative technology that enables technicians to deliver superior service and customer outcomes. Prior to joining ASPYRE, Mr. Schiavone led the largest fire and life safety services business in North America at Johnson Controls, generating billions in revenue, achieving best-in-class technician retention and safety metrics and driving both organic and M&A growth — setting the standard for customer-centric, technology-enabled performance.

"At ASPYRE, we're committed to building upon exceptional businesses by investing in people and innovative technology that empower our technicians to deliver superior service and customer outcomes," said Mr. Schiavone. "Our foundational partner exemplifies operational excellence, technical expertise and a people-first culture that values performance, accountability and service. ASPYRE will continue to build on this strong cultural foundation and is dedicated to amplifying these strengths through advanced technology, best-in-class systems and strategic resources that drive growth and create lasting value for our employees and customers."

"The fire and life safety services market represents a highly attractive and resilient opportunity, underpinned by the mission-critical, code-driven nature of fire detection and suppression systems for commercial facilities," said Chris Collins, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Percheron. "We look forward to partnering with Carmine and the ASPYRE team to build a category-defining fire and life safety services platform that sets a new standard for performance and service quality."

About ASPYRE Fire & Life Safety

ASPYRE Fire & Life Safety ("ASPYRE") is a national platform bringing together leading fire and life safety businesses to deliver comprehensive inspection, testing, maintenance and system replacement services for sprinklers, alarms and suppression systems. Built on a people-first culture and powered by innovative technology, ASPYRE invests in its partners to elevate technician performance, enhance customer experience and drive sustainable growth. ASPYRE is redefining what it means to be the provider, employer and partner of choice in fire and life safety services. For more information, please visit www.aspyrefire.com

About Percheron Capital

Percheron Capital is a leading private equity firm focused on partnering with exceptional teams to build category-defining essential services businesses. Percheron has over $4 billion in assets under management and supports high-quality essential services businesses to accelerate growth and enhance long-term value. For more information, please visit www.percheron.com.

For fire and life safety business leaders interested in partnership opportunities, please contact [email protected]

