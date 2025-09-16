Percheron Capital Announces Partnership with Enervise and Launch of Solidaire HVAC & Energy Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Percheron Capital ("Percheron"), a leading private equity firm focused on partnering with high-quality essential services businesses, today announced the launch of Solidaire HVAC & Energy Solutions ("Solidaire"), a national commercial HVAC and energy solutions platform dedicated to supporting the growth of top-performing commercial HVAC services businesses. Solidaire has been established through the foundational acquisition of Enervise, a premier commercial HVAC services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Solidaire unites exceptional business owners and teams across the country to deliver best-in-class commercial HVAC, plumbing, electrical, refrigeration and controls services. Led by accomplished industry executive Katrina Liddell, Solidaire supports its partners by investing in people, technology and infrastructure to attract and retain top talent, elevate customer experiences and accelerate growth. Solidaire is well-positioned for rapid expansion nationwide with a robust pipeline of high-quality partnerships.

"I am excited to build Solidaire alongside outstanding businesses like Enervise, which exemplifies the standard of excellence we seek in our partners," said Ms. Liddell. "Enervise's strong customer retention, employee-focused culture and deep technical expertise embody the qualities that make leading commercial HVAC businesses successful. Solidaire will build on these strengths – both at Enervise and across our broader platform – through advanced organic growth capabilities, enhanced resources and specialized support."

"We selected Percheron and Solidaire as our strategic partner because of their commitment to amplifying what makes businesses like ours successful – our people, our culture and our customer relationships," said Tom Winstel, Owner of Enervise. "For decades, we have built trust with our customers by consistently delivering high-quality commercial HVAC, plumbing and building automation control services backed by our experienced team of world-class technicians. Solidaire's cutting-edge platform capabilities, coupled with Percheron's unmatched expertise in scaling essential services businesses, will provide us with enhanced resources to better serve our existing customers, expand our reach to new markets and accelerate our growth."

"The commercial HVAC services market represents a highly attractive investment opportunity, underpinned by resilient demand driven by the mission-critical role of heating, cooling and ventilation systems for commercial facilities," said Chris Lawler, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Percheron. "Enervise has built an exceptional reputation through a differentiated, service-centric business model, making it an ideal foundational partner for the Solidaire platform. We look forward to working alongside Katrina and the Solidaire team to build the country's leading commercial HVAC services business."

About Solidaire HVAC & Energy Solutions

Solidaire HVAC & Energy Solutions ("Solidaire") is a national commercial HVAC and energy services platform that brings together exceptional commercial HVAC, plumbing, electrical, refrigeration and controls businesses across the country. Solidaire supports its partners by investing in people, technology and infrastructure to attract and retain top talent, drive growth and enhance customer experiences. The platform is the provider of choice for customers, the employer of choice for industry talent and the acquisition partner of choice for leading businesses across the commercial HVAC service industry. For more information, please visit www.solidaire.com .

About Percheron Capital

Percheron Capital is a leading private equity firm focused on partnering with exceptional teams to build category-defining essential services businesses. Percheron has over $4 billion in assets under management and supports high-quality essential services businesses to accelerate growth and enhance long-term value. For more information, please visit www.percheron.com .

Media Contact

Woomi Yun / Erik Carlson

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

(212) 355-4449

SOURCE Percheron Capital