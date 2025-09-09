Percheron Capital Appoints Manish Goyal as Managing Director, Head of the Portfolio Support Group

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Percheron Capital ("Percheron"), a leading private equity firm focused on partnering with high-quality essential services businesses, today announced that Manish Goyal has joined the firm as a Managing Director and Head of its Portfolio Support Group.

Mr. Goyal will oversee Percheron's Portfolio Support Group, a large team of professionals executing a tailored value creation model that enables Percheron's essential services businesses to deliver leading organic growth and high-velocity M&A. The Portfolio Support Group is organized into Centers of Excellence – spanning across Talent, Technology and AI Enablement, Portfolio M&A, Post-Merger Integration, Go-To-Market Acceleration, and Office of the CFO. In this role, Mr. Goyal will lead the firm's value creation initiatives, collaborating closely with portfolio company CEOs to accelerate growth and enhance long-term value.

Mr. Goyal brings more than 25 years of experience across private equity, technology, operating, and consulting roles to Percheron. He most recently served as an Operating Partner at Berkshire Partners, where he oversaw value creation for the software and tech-enabled services sectors and led the firm's AI enablement initiatives across the portfolio. Prior to that, Mr. Goyal served as Group Chief Strategy Officer for Singtel, where he oversaw corporate strategy and M&A for a business that, through its affiliates, serves more than 750 million mobile customers globally. Earlier in his career, he spent more than a decade at McKinsey & Company, where he most recently was a Partner in the Marketing and Sales practice, leading the firm's global work in revenue analytics. He also served at Sprint Corporation as Head of Revenue and Base Management, responsible for customer growth. Mr. Goyal started his career as a software design engineer at Microsoft Corporation.

"Our Portfolio Support Group is the cornerstone of Percheron's operationally-intensive value creation model, collaborating with our CEOs to scale exceptional businesses in essential services sectors through leading organic growth and high-velocity M&A," said Chris Collins, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Percheron. "Manish brings a rare combination of operational excellence and AI-enablement experience that will help us deliver even greater long-term value to our partner companies and investors."

"This appointment builds on Percheron's strong momentum and underscores our commitment to assembling an industry-leading team and maintaining an unrelenting focus on innovation," said Chris Lawler, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Percheron. "We are particularly excited to draw on Manish's expertise to expand the firm's capabilities and capture the transformative impact of AI on essential services businesses."

"I'm thrilled to join the Percheron team," said Manish Goyal. "Advances in AI are creating powerful tailwinds for essential services, enabling superior customer outcomes, growth acceleration, and profitability levels previously considered unachievable. With its singular focus on essential services business models, Percheron is uniquely positioned to lead AI adoption in this sector. I look forward to partnering with Percheron's portfolio CEOs to drive transformational growth and value creation across the portfolio."

About Percheron Capital

Percheron Capital is a leading private equity firm focused on partnering with exceptional teams to build category-defining essential services businesses. Percheron has over $4 billion in assets under management and supports high-quality essential services businesses to accelerate growth and enhance long-term value. For more information, please visit www.percheron.com.

