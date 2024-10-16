Percheron Capital Appoints Megan Lundy as Managing Director and Head of Investor Relations

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Percheron Capital ("Percheron"), a private equity firm focused on partnering with high-quality essential services businesses, today announced that Megan Lundy has joined the firm as a Managing Director and Head of Investor Relations to lead the firm's investor relations and fundraising function.

Ms. Lundy brings over fifteen years of investor relations, capital formation and investment experience to Percheron. She most recently served as a Managing Director of Investor Relations at Audax Private Equity in San Francisco, and previously served as Managing Director and Head of Investor Relations at Lindsay Goldberg in New York. Prior to that, Ms. Lundy was on the investment team at DLJ Investment Partners and the investment banking group at Barclays.

"We're thrilled to welcome Megan to the Percheron team to lead our global investor relations efforts at this pivotal point in our firm's growth trajectory," said Chris Collins, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Percheron. "Building on the recent close of Fund II at its hard cap of $1.55 billion, we believe Percheron's systematic investment model is distinctly positioned to create long-term value in essential services markets."

"We are committed to delivering exceptional results to our investors and have assembled an outstanding team of over seventy professionals to support that goal," said Chris Lawler, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Percheron. "Megan is one of the most well-respected investor relations executives in the industry, bringing a wealth of experience, insight and leadership to Percheron. We are confident she will be a tremendous partner to our investors."

"Percheron's success underscores the high quality of its team, strategy and results, and I am thrilled to join the firm at this exciting time," said Ms. Lundy. "Through the execution of its systematic, high-velocity buy and build strategy, and keen focus on organic growth, I believe Percheron is poised for continued momentum. I look forward to building on Percheron's strong foundation and delivering excellence in access, information and solutions for our investors."

Percheron Capital Fund II, which was oversubscribed and closed at its hard cap of $1.55 billion in total commitments in March 2024, has completed three platform investments to-date. Percheron's previous fund closed at its $770 million hard cap in September 2021.

About Percheron Capital

Percheron Capital is a private equity firm focused on partnering with exceptional teams to build market-leading essential services businesses. Percheron has over $3 billion in assets under management and supports high-quality essential services businesses to accelerate growth and enhance long-term value. For more information, please visit www.percheron.com.

Media Contacts

Woomi Yun / Erik Carlson / Madeline Jones

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

(212) 355-4449

Investor Inquiries

[email protected]

SOURCE Percheron Capital