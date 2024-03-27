Percheron Capital Closes Fund II at $1.55 Billion Hard Cap

SAN FRANCISCO, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Percheron Capital ("Percheron"), a private equity firm focused on partnering with high-quality essential services businesses, today announced the closing of its second fund, Percheron Capital Fund II ("Fund II"), with $1.55 billion in total commitments. Fund II was oversubscribed and closed at its hard cap, with commitments from a diverse, global group of investors. Percheron's previous fund closed at its $770 million hard cap in September 2021.

With Fund II, Percheron will continue its focused strategy of identifying, acquiring and rapidly growing essential services businesses in North America. The firm targets businesses with superior operating models in resilient and fragmented markets generating long-term growth. In partnership with outstanding management teams, Percheron deploys its systematic operational process and functionally-designed support model to drive transformational growth at its portfolio companies.

"We are grateful for the resounding support from our returning and new limited partners," said Chris Collins, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Percheron. "This milestone is a testament to our differentiated approach of identifying strong essential services businesses and propelling their accelerated growth."

"The significant interest in Fund II reflects the quality of our team, strategy and outcomes," said Chris Lawler, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Percheron. "We deeply appreciate the trust placed in us by our investors and are committed to delivering exceptional results."

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as fund counsel to Percheron.

Percheron Capital is a private equity firm focused on partnering with exceptional teams to build market-leading essential services businesses. Percheron has over $3 billion in regulatory assets under management and supports high-quality businesses to accelerate growth and enhance long-term value. For more information, please visit www.percheron.com.

