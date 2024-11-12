Percheron Capital Launches Alloy Roofing

Alloy Roofing Well-Positioned to Become a Premier Residential Roofing Repair and Replacement Services Platform, Supporting the Growth of Roofing Services Providers

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Percheron Capital ("Percheron"), a private equity firm focused on partnering with high-quality essential services businesses, announced the launch of Alloy Roofing ("Alloy"), a residential roofing repair and replacement services platform dedicated to supporting the growth of exceptional roofing services businesses. Alloy is launching through an initial partnership with Amstill Roofing, a leading residential roofing and repair services company headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Alloy partners with leading roofing businesses nationwide to deliver best-in-class roofing repair and replacement solutions for customers. Alloy supports its partners by investing in people, technology and infrastructure to attract and retain outstanding talent, drive growth and enhance customer experiences. Alloy has a robust pipeline of high-quality partner companies and is poised for rapid expansion through strategic partnerships nationwide.

Greg Weller, a seasoned executive with over a decade of leadership experience in residential home services industries and an established track record of driving organic and high-velocity M&A growth, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Alloy. He previously served as CEO of ServiceMaster, a global, multi-billion-dollar business operating six unique brands across restoration, cleaning, moving and bioremediation. Prior to ServiceMaster, Mr. Weller held various leadership roles at SiteOne Landscape Supply, where he supported over 80 acquisitions in eight years. During his time at SiteOne Landscape Supply, the business reached over $4 billion in revenue and completed its initial public offering.

"I am excited to be on the ground level building a preeminent roofing services platform alongside Percheron," said Mr. Weller. "At Alloy, our focus on investing in people, technology and infrastructure helps ensure our companies can flourish while preserving the local expertise and identity that make them a critical part of their communities. We look forward to being a partner of choice for high-growth roofing businesses aligned with our mission of delivering exceptional service and solutions for customers. I am eager to leverage our deep operational expertise and resources to support our companies, advancing an even stronger, more innovative roofing industry."

"Demand for roofing services is resilient and continues to grow, driven by several long-term tailwinds," said Chris Collins, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Percheron. "Leveraging Percheron's strong history of partnering with and supporting the growth of essential services businesses, we look forward to working alongside Greg and the Alloy team to build an industry-leading roofing services platform with unparalleled customer service to meet this increasing demand."

About Alloy Roofing

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Alloy Roofing is a national roofing repair and replacement services platform dedicated to partnering with leading roofing services businesses across the country to deliver best-in-class roofing repair and replacement solutions for customers. Alloy supports its partners by investing in people, technology and infrastructure to attract and retain outstanding talent, drive growth and enhance customer experiences. Like an alloy, businesses become stronger and more resilient when brought together at Alloy Roofing, creating lasting value for employees, customers and communities. For more information, please visit www.alloyroofing.com.

About Percheron Capital

Percheron Capital is a private equity firm focused on partnering with exceptional teams to build market-leading essential services businesses. Percheron has over $3 billion in assets under management and supports high-quality essential services businesses to accelerate growth and enhance long-term value. For more information, please visit www.percheron.com.

