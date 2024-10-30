Percheron Capital Launches Right Restoration Partners

Right Restoration Well-Positioned to Become a Premier Restoration Services Platform, Supporting the Growth of Restoration Services Providers

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Percheron Capital ("Percheron"), a private equity firm focused on partnering with high-quality essential services businesses, announced the launch of Right Restoration Partners ("Right Restoration"), a national platform focused on supporting the growth of exceptional emergency restoration services businesses.

Right Restoration supports restoration services businesses nationwide to deliver emergency restoration solutions, including water and fire damage mitigation, mold remediation, rebuild services, and pack-out and storage. Committed to enabling growth, Right Restoration supports its partners by attracting and developing skilled talent, investing in cutting-edge technology and systems that empower industry-leading and efficient customer service, and accelerating and diversifying lead generation. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Right Restoration currently serves customers in the Southwest and Northeast markets, with plans for further expansion through strategic partnerships across the U.S.

Rob Comstock, a seasoned executive with over 30 years of experience driving transformational growth in service-based businesses, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Right Restoration. He most recently served as CEO of Service Experts Heating & Air Conditioning, where he scaled the business to become a leading national HVAC and plumbing provider through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions. During his leadership, Mr. Comstock grew the company to 6,000 employees across 100 locations, instilling a strong culture of unrelenting focus on the customer. He previously held leadership roles as Chief Operating Officer of The Madison Square Garden Company and CEO of Sperian Energy, a retail energy provider. Mr. Comstock's extensive background and expertise, as well as his operational philosophy rooted in empowering front-line technicians, will play a pivotal role in accelerating the growth of Right Restoration and positioning the platform to deliver unparalleled customer service.

"I am thrilled to launch Right Restoration Partners in partnership with Percheron," said Mr. Comstock. "Our vision is to provide the highest-quality emergency restoration solutions by building exceptional teams, implementing best-in-class technology, and creating powerful lead generation engines to drive growth for our partners and deliver outstanding service to our customers. We are dedicated to becoming the employer of choice in the industry and the preferred partner for restoration business owners that share our unwavering commitment to customer service and a culture of excellence."

"The restoration services market is large, growing, and highly fragmented, with resilient demand driven by the urgent and critical nature of these offerings," said Chris Collins, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Percheron. "Percheron has a strong track record of partnering with and supporting the growth of essential services businesses, and we are excited to work alongside Rob and the Right Restoration team to build the nation's leading emergency restoration services platform."

About Percheron Capital

Percheron Capital is a private equity firm focused on partnering with exceptional teams to build market-leading essential services businesses. Percheron has over $3 billion in assets under management and supports high-quality essential services businesses to accelerate growth and enhance long-term value. For more information, please visit www.percheron.com.

About Right Restoration Partners

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Right Restoration Partners is a national platform focused on partnering with and supporting the growth of exceptional emergency restoration services businesses that deliver high-quality solutions across water and fire damage mitigation, mold remediation, rebuild services, and pack-out and storage. Committed to enabling growth, Right Restoration supports its partners by attracting and developing skilled talent, investing in cutting-edge technology and systems that empower industry-leading and efficient customer service, and accelerating and diversifying lead generation. For more information, please visit https://rightrestorationpartners.com.

Company Contact

For restoration services leaders interested in partnership opportunities, please contact [email protected].

Media Contact

Woomi Yun / Erik Carlson / Madeline Jones

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

(212) 355-4449

SOURCE Percheron Capital