Perfect Game & Hotelplanner Join Forces To Provide Housing Accommodations For 1 Million+ Event Participants

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect Game, the world's largest elite youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service and HotelPlanner, the world's largest group booking platform today announced a nationwide partnership to provide partner hotel accommodations for all Perfect Game events.

This latest partnership coincides with the launch of our 2021 citizen and visitor-based calendar of events across the country and also a chance for our athletes, coaches, families and community partners to continue to reopen and recover in these ever-changing times to return to normal activities. HotelPlanner as a service provider for Perfect Game aims to bring simplicity to the end-user, streamline the process of booking hotels for coaches, athletes, teams and families plus deliver excellent rates for accommodations in some amazing partner destinations.

Jerry Ford said "As we continue our mission to, always put the game, its young players, the coaches and their families first, we seek to partner with top-tier organizations who are admired experts in their field. HotelPlanner offers a top-tier, world class level of bookings and service. We look forward to partnering with HotelPlanner and delivering exceptional service and value to our customers."

This partnership will also serve as an economic boost to the communities and the travel and tourism industry as a whole, as our host community and hotel partners work to regain momentum. In 2021, it is expected that Perfect Game will host 5,500+ events across the country with more than 66,000 teams, across 33 different states.

Bruce Rosenberg, President of the Americas and COO for HotelPlanner, said the following with respect to the partnership: "We are thrilled to partner with Perfect Game and be the exclusive provider of hotel accommodations to the next generation of athletes and their families, as amateur baseball and softball players, and fans of the games. We know what it takes to provide world class booking service and we can help relieve any stress that generally comes with booking for large events and groups, especially sports teams and their families. We're proud that this partnership will also help as these tournaments will boost economic activity and help jumpstart a rebound."

About HotelPlanner

HotelPlanner.com is the world's largest provider of online group hotel bookings and event management services. Listed among the top 50 travel sites in the world and ranked number one in group travel, HotelPlanner.com now receives over 5 million unique visitors each month. Our company offers the best deals in the group, individual and corporate travel and has partnerships with some of the most renowned franchises in sports including the Washington Football Team, USA Triathlon and the LPGA.

About Perfect Game

Perfect Game is the world's largest elite youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, producing over 5,500 tournaments, showcases and events each year across the country. Perfect Game is dedicated to giving amateur players exposure to take their game to the next level, whether that be in college or in the professional ranks. At Perfect Game events, players are performing with top-level competition in front of college recruiters and professional scouts from all over the country. Because of this, these events prove to be invaluable to the college coaches as well as Major League Baseball, as they can scout a large population of talented ballplayers in one location. To date, more than 1,400 players that have played in a Perfect Game event have also played in Major League Baseball. Since 2003, 12,776 Perfect Game alumni have been selected in the MLB First-Year Amateur Player Draft. In the 2020 Draft, for example, 93 percent of all players selected had played in Perfect Game events, and all but one player selected on the Draft's first day had previously attended Perfect Game events. And in the 2019 College World Series, every player on the roster of national champion Vanderbilt and all but one on the runner-up Michigan roster had played in a Perfect Game event.

