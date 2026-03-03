PERFECT GAME AND RACETRAC ANNOUNCE EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP

SANFORD, Fla., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect Game, the world's largest youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, today announced an expanded partnership with RaceTrac, naming the convenience store brand the Official Convenience Store of Perfect Game in Georgia and Florida.

The enhanced relationship significantly broadens RaceTrac's presence across Perfect Game's premier tournament venues and digital platforms, deepening its engagement with players, families, coaches and fans throughout two of the most active youth baseball markets in the country.

As part of the expanded agreement, RaceTrac will launch a robust on-site signage program at Perfect Game's flagship East Cobb Complex in Georgia, featuring branding on all eight fields, as well as up to four on-site activations each year at both the East Cobb Complex and the Boombah Sports Complex in Sanford, Fla. These activations will allow RaceTrac to connect directly with thousands of families attending Perfect Game events through sampling and promotions. Additionally, through its official app, RaceTrac will offer $0.25 off per gallon of fuel for PG families when they redeem the one-time promo code provided in the Know Before You Go email for select tournaments: March 6-8 (East Cobb) and March 27-29 (Boombah).

RaceTrac will also collaborate with Perfect Game across a comprehensive digital marketing platform, including:

Co-branded social media content

Targeted email campaigns to Perfect Game's national audience

Online banner advertising across PerfectGame.org

Together, these channels will help RaceTrac reach one of the most engaged youth sports audiences in the country – families who are traveling to tournaments, showcases and championships.

"RaceTrac is a natural fit for Perfect Game's community," said Perfect Game CEO Rob Ponger. "Their clean stores, fresh food options and fast service make them an ideal partner. This expanded partnership allows us to bring even more value to our players, families and coaches while creating a meaningful presence for RaceTrac."

The partnership reflects RaceTrac's continued commitment to supporting youth sports and connecting with active families in high-traffic travel corridors across Georgia and Florida. Previously, the company had served as the title sponsor for Perfect Game's 2024 Southeast Spring World Series.

Media contact:

Greg Casterioto / [email protected] / (267) 246-5709

About Perfect Game

Perfect Game is the world's largest elite youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, producing nearly 10,000 events, hundreds of thousands of games and showcases each year across the country. Perfect Game is dedicated to giving amateur players exposure to take their game to the next level, whether that be in college or in the professional ranks. At Perfect Game events, players perform with top-level competition in front of college recruiters and professional scouts from all over the country. Because of this, these events prove to be invaluable to college coaches as well as Major League Baseball, as they can scout a large population of talented ballplayers in one location. To date, more than 2,383 players that have played in a Perfect Game event have also played in Major League Baseball. Since 2003, 15,797 Perfect Game alumni have been selected in the MLB First-Year Amateur Player Draft. In the 2025 Draft, for example, 92 percent of all players selected had played in Perfect Game events, and every player selected on the Draft's first day had previously attended Perfect Game events.

About RaceTrac, Inc.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, family-owned RaceTrac, Inc. is one of the largest privately held companies in the United States, serving guests since 1934. The company's retail brands include more than 800 RaceTrac® and RaceWay® retail locations, approximately 1,200 Gulf® branded locations, and more than 445 Potbelly® neighborhood sandwich shops throughout the United States. RaceTrac employs more than 15,000 team members across RaceTrac, RaceWay, Potbelly and affiliated companies Energy Dispatch and Gulf, Inc. For more information, please visit RaceTrac's website at RaceTrac.com.

667 Progress Way | Sanford, FL 32771 | 319-298-2923

www.perfectgame.org | facebook.com/perfectgameusa | @PerfectGameUSA

SOURCE Perfect Game USA