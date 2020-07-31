Perfect Game 12u Select Festival set for Atlanta

The 12U Festival joins the 13U and 14U Select Baseball Festivals already on the 2020 PG calendar. Those events will be held September 5-6 at the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City, in conjunction with the Perfect Game All-American Classic.

"We are very excited to hold this event for many of the best 12U players in the country," Perfect Game President Jerry Ford said. "It is amazing how talented these young kids are. It will be very interesting to watch them grow over the years."

The 2020 PG 12U Select Baseball Festival will showcase the talents of the top 28 age-eligible 12U players, as selected by Perfect Game staff members. They must have attended at least one PG tournament or PG The Series event in 2020 in order to be considered for selection.

The 12U Select Festival rosters will be announced on PerfectGame.TV at 8 p.m. EDT on Saturday, August 1. The game itself is set to be played the afternoon of August 30 and will be streamed live on PerfectGame.TV

Proceeds will benefit the PG Cares Rise Campaign for America's children from the most underserved communities and for Children's Healthcare of Atlanta for pediatric cancer patients and their families. The invited players will also be involved in fund-raising efforts of their own leading up to the event itself.

"We are thrilled to find an amazing partner in Children's Healthcare of Atlanta for the upcoming inaugural 12U Select Festival. We have been very invested in the Atlanta market for many years and are thrilled to support one of the largest providers of children's healthcare in the country. Players will have the opportunity to raise critical funds to support the wonderful pediatric cancer patients and their families of C.H.O.A. Perfect Game Cares believes that with help, children can rise. Rise out of illness! Rise out of poverty! Rise to a brighter future!" Jennifer Ford, Executive Director for the Perfect Game Cares Foundation.

"Children's Healthcare of Atlanta is very excited to partner with Perfect Game and The Perfect Game Cares Foundation for the inaugural 12U Select Festival. At Children's Healthcare, we believe in taking care of young people, from birth to 21, with excellence and compassion. We are thrilled to be a part of this event!" Pam Godfrey Younker, Community Development Office for Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.

For more information about the event please visit www.perfectgame.org.

About Perfect Game

Perfect Game is the world's largest elite youth baseball platform and scouting service, producing over 1,400 tournaments and showcases each year across the country. Perfect Game is dedicated to giving amateur players exposure to take their game to the next level, whether that be in college or in the professional ranks. At Perfect Game events, players are performing with top-level competition in front of college recruiters and professional scouts from all over the country. Because of this, these events prove to be invaluable to the college coaches as well as Major League Baseball, as they can scout a large population of talented ballplayers in one location. To date, more than 1,400 players that have played in a Perfect Game event have also played in Major League Baseball. Since 2003, 12,776 Perfect Game alumni have been selected in the MLB First-Year Amateur Player Draft. In the 2020 Draft, for example, 93 percent of all players selected had played in Perfect Game events, and all but one player selected on the Draft's first day had previously attended Perfect Game events. And in the 2019 College World Series, every player on the roster of national champion Vanderbilt and all but one on the runner-up Michigan roster had played in a Perfect Game event.

850 Twixt Town Rd. NE | Cedar Rapids, Iowa 52402 | 319-298-2923

www.perfectgame.org | facebook.com/perfectgameusa | @PerfectGameUSA

Daron Sutton

602-769-5712

[email protected]

SOURCE Perfect Game USA

