PERFECT GAME AND YOUTH PROSPECTS ANNOUNCE BROADCAST RIGHTS AND CONTENT PARTNERSHIP

SANFORD, Fla., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect Game, the world's largest youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, today announced a new partnership with content platform Youth Prospects centered around broadcast rights, content collaboration and expanded visibility for elite youth baseball events.

Perfect Game has entered into a content sharing partnership with Youth Prospects, allowing broadcast rights to select annual PG events .

As part of the agreement, Perfect Game will grant Youth Prospects broadcast rights to select games across its premiere events, including marquee matchups at the WWBA World Championship in Jupiter, Florida. The partnership also provides Youth Prospects with unique access to key games, further strengthening its ability to deliver high-quality coverage to its growing audience.

In addition, Youth Prospects will continue broadcasting select Perfect Game matchups on its YouTube channel, ensuring fans, families and scouts have increased access to top-tier amateur competition.

The collaboration extends beyond live broadcasts, with both organizations committed to sharing content and co-promoting across their respective platforms. Perfect Game and Youth Prospects will also work together to create added value for brand partners through integrated content and joint promotional opportunities.

"This partnership with Youth Prospects represents an exciting step forward in how we showcase our events and athletes," said Perfect Game CEO Rob Ponger. "Their commitment to high-quality storytelling and coverage aligns perfectly with our mission to provide the most comprehensive exposure in amateur baseball. Together, we're creating more opportunities for players to be seen and for fans to engage with the game."

"Youth Prospects is thrilled to partner with Perfect Game, a true leader in the amateur baseball space," said Youth Prospects Founder Ryan Nakajima. "This collaboration allows us to expand our coverage of the game's top talent while continuing to deliver the content our audience expects. We're excited to work alongside Perfect Game to elevate the visibility of these incredible events and athletes."

This partnership underscores both organizations' shared vision of growing the game through innovation, access and meaningful content that connects players, families and the broader baseball community.

Media contacts:

Greg Casterioto / [email protected] / (267) 246-5709

About Perfect Game

Perfect Game is the world's largest elite youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, producing nearly 10,000 events, hundreds of thousands of games and showcases each year across the country. Perfect Game is dedicated to giving amateur players exposure to take their game to the next level, whether that be in college or in the professional ranks. At Perfect Game events, players perform with top-level competition in front of college recruiters and professional scouts from all over the country. Because of this, these events prove to be invaluable to college coaches as well as Major League Baseball, as they can scout a large population of talented ballplayers in one location. To date, 2,384 players that have played in a Perfect Game event have also played in Major League Baseball. Since 2003, 15,805 Perfect Game alumni have been selected in the MLB First-Year Amateur Player Draft. In the 2025 Draft, for example, 92 percent of all players selected had played in Perfect Game events, and every player selected on the Draft's first day had previously attended Perfect Game events.

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SOURCE Perfect Game USA