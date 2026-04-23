PERFECT GAME NAMES KASH SHAIKH CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER AND HEAD OF INTERNATIONAL

SANFORD, Fla., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect Game, the world's largest youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, today announced that Kash Shaikh has been named the company's new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Head of International.

In this role, Shaikh will serve on Perfect Game's executive leadership team, overseeing global marketing, brand strategy, creative, partnerships and sponsorships, while leading the company's international P&L and expansion.

Perfect Game has named Kash Shaikh as the company's new Chief Marketing Officer and Head of International. Shaikh formerly co-founded Baseball United.

Shaikh brings more than two decades of experience building brands, businesses and communities across sports, media and consumer industries worldwide. Most recently, he served as Chairman, CEO and Co-Founder of Baseball United in Dubai, the first professional baseball league focused on the Middle East and South Asia, where he led the organization from inception through its global launch and inaugural season.

At Baseball United, Shaikh built a professional baseball ecosystem from the ground up in one of the world's most populated regions. Under his leadership, the league reached nearly 100 million viewers in its debut season, constructed the region's first professional baseball venue and established a global fanbase spanning multiple continents. He also created the Arab Classic, an international tournament featuring teams from India, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and others from across the region, marking the largest and most diverse baseball competition in the history of the Middle East and South Asia.

Prior to Baseball United, Shaikh held leadership roles at Procter & Gamble and GoPro, where he helped drive brand growth, global expansion and cultural relevance for some of the world's most recognized consumer brands. He later founded BSB Group International, one of the country's fastest-growing marketing agencies, and BSB Sports, its sports and entertainment division, which has connected global brands with elite athletes across the game, including Major League Baseball legends Albert Pujols, Miguel Cabrera, Mookie Betts, Ryan Howard and Ronald Acuña Jr.

"Kash is a transformational leader with a unique ability to inspire teams and build brands that resonate at scale," said Rob Ponger, CEO of Perfect Game. "As we continue to expand beyond our strong foundation in elite amateur baseball, his experience across global markets, media, content and community-driven growth will be critical to shaping the future of Perfect Game."

In his new role, Shaikh will focus on elevating Perfect Game's brand, accelerating its expansion into new international markets, and building deeper connections with athletes, families and partners around the world.

"I'm very grateful to join Rob and the team at Perfect Game," said Shaikh. "After spending the last four years building a professional league, the biggest lesson I learned is that you can't sustainably grow the game from the top. You have to build it from the ground up. The future of the game is truly built at the amateur level. Perfect Game already sits at the center of that foundation. With PG's scale, credibility and reach, we have an opportunity to expand our winning formula and set the standard for youth sports around the world."

Shaikh is an award-winning entrepreneur and marketer, nominated by Ernst & Young for Entrepreneur of the Year and named Marketer of the Year by Brandweek. He is also an internationally recognized speaker, with his leadership content generating more than 100 million views globally.

Shaikh will be based in Texas and will work closely with Perfect Game's leadership team and operators across tournaments and events nationwide and internationally.

Media contact:

Greg Casterioto, [email protected], (267) 246-5709

About Perfect Game

Perfect Game is the world's largest elite youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, producing nearly 10,000 events, hundreds of thousands of games and showcases each year across the country. Perfect Game is dedicated to giving amateur players exposure to take their game to the next level, whether that be in college or in the professional ranks. At Perfect Game events, players perform with top-level competition in front of college recruiters and professional scouts from all over the country. Because of this, these events prove to be invaluable to college coaches as well as Major League Baseball, as they can scout a large population of talented ballplayers in one location. To date, over 2,400 players that have played in a Perfect Game event have also played in Major League Baseball. Since 2003, 15,805 Perfect Game alumni have been selected in the MLB First-Year Amateur Player Draft. In the 2025 Draft, for example, 92 percent of all players selected had played in Perfect Game events, and every player selected on the Draft's first day had previously attended Perfect Game events.

SOURCE Perfect Game USA