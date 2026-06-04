PERFECT GAME STANDOUT STRIKER PENCE RECLASSIFIES TO CLASS OF 2027, ACCELERATING PATH TO MLB DRAFT

CORONA, Calif., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect Game, the world's largest youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, today announced that Perfect Game prospect Striker Pence, one of the most watched young prospects in amateur baseball, has officially reclassified from the Class of 2028 to the Class of 2027, making the 17-year-old eligible for the 2027 Major League Baseball Draft. Pence is currently the #2 ranked player on Perfect Game's national rankings and the top-ranked right-handed pitcher.

PG prospect Striker Pence, the #2 ranked prospect in the U.S. according to Perfect Game, has reclassified his high school status and will now be eligible for the 2027 MLB Draft.

Pence, a 6-foot-6, 215-pound right-handed pitcher and left-handed hitting first baseman, has quickly established himself as a nationally recognized talent through his performances on some of Perfect Game's biggest stages. The California native participated in Perfect Game's 13U Select Fest in 2023, the 14U Select Fest in 2024 and earned a spot in the prestigious Perfect Game All-Star Game at Petco Park in San Diego in 2025.

A student-athlete at Santiago High School in Corona, Calif., Pence is also the nephew of former MLB All-Star and World Series champion Hunter Pence. While his family name carries recognition within baseball circles, evaluators say his tools and upside have made him a standout in his own right.

Pence has drawn significant attention from scouts for his rare combination of size, athleticism and power on both sides of the ball. On the mound, his fastball has routinely reached 101 mph, including at Perfect Game's WWBA World Championship event in Jupiter, Fla., last October, placing him among the hardest-throwing high school pitchers in the country for his age group.

"Striker is one of the more unique young players we've evaluated in recent years because the physical traits immediately stand out, but what separates him is how those tools translate in competition," said Jered Goodwin, Vice President of Scouting at Perfect Game. "At his height with elite arm strength, he already possesses velocity that very few players his age can produce, but there's still projection remaining. He has the athleticism, competitiveness and overall upside that organizations covet and his development trajectory has been exceptional. Reclassifying reflects the progress he's made and the level he's capable of competing at moving forward."

The move to the Class of 2027 accelerates Pence's recruiting and professional evaluation timeline, positioning him alongside older prospects while opening the door to eligibility for the 2027 MLB Draft.

"Reclassifying is a significant decision for any young athlete and speaks to Striker's development, maturity and readiness to compete at the next level," said Perfect Game Chairman Rick Thurman. "We look forward to continuing to follow his progression as he takes this next step in his baseball journey."

As one of the nation's emerging two-way talents, Pence's progression will continue to draw attention from college programs and professional organizations alike.

For more information on Striker Pence, please visit his player profile page on Perfect Game's official website.

Media contact:

Greg Casterioto / [email protected] / (267) 246-5709

About Perfect Game

Perfect Game is the world's largest elite youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, producing nearly 10,000 events, hundreds of thousands of games and showcases each year across the country. Perfect Game is dedicated to giving amateur players exposure to take their game to the next level, whether that be in college or in the professional ranks. At Perfect Game events, players perform with top-level competition in front of college recruiters and professional scouts from all over the country. Because of this, these events prove to be invaluable to college coaches as well as Major League Baseball, as they can scout a large population of talented ballplayers in one location. To date, over 2,400 players that have played in a Perfect Game event have also played in Major League Baseball. Since 2003, 15,805 Perfect Game alumni have been selected in the MLB First-Year Amateur Player Draft. In the 2025 Draft, for example, 92 percent of all players selected had played in Perfect Game events, and every player selected on the Draft's first day had previously attended Perfect Game events.

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