Perfect Game Announces 2021 All-American Classic Partnerships and Event Details

On the field, Romero, one of the top infield prospects in the country and a LSU commit, helped bring the All-American Class into focus by sharing a participating athlete's point of view, when he stated, "To be a Perfect Game All American is something every amateur strives for. It shows that all the countless hours put in have paid off and you feel a sense of pride."

Off the field, leading Friday's announcements was the naming of TOP Chops beef jerky as the presenting sponsor for what will now be known as the Perfect Game All American Classic, Presented by TOP Chops. This multiyear partnership agreement comes on the heels of the recent announcement naming TOP Chops the official beef jerky of Perfect Game and the naming rights partner of Perfect Game's East Cobb (Marietta, GA) baseball and softball complex.

Perfect Game also announced the names of other leading brands joining TOP Chops on the All-American Classic roster of corporate sponsors, including Rawlings, Oakley, Yeti, New Balance, Diamond Kinetics, Augusta Sportwear and G-Form.

Additionally, Clement announced that the 2021 All-American Classic will be broadcast live to a national television audience and live over SiriusXM's MLB Network Radio. Clement added that further broadcast details will be announced when they become final.

Jennifer Ford announced that the Perfect Game Cares Foundation will host a free kids youth baseball camp in San Diego on Thursday, August 19. She also announced that athletes participating in the All-American Classic will have the opportunity to join the Perfect Game Cares Foundation in its planned charitable activities to benefit San Diego's Peckham Center for Cancer & Blood Disorders at Rady Children's Hospital.

Proceeds from the All-American Classic will once again benefit Rady Children's Hospital. Eight-year-old Carter Santos, an avid baseball fan, will serve as official honorary All-American athlete representing Rady Children's Hospital.

Over the past 18 years, All-American Classic fundraising activities have generated more than $1.3 million for a variety of local causes, including $850,000 to Rady Children's hospital and a record-breaking $119,819 during last year's event in Oklahoma City to benefit the Toby Keith Foundation's OK Kids Korral.

"First, I want to welcome Carter Santos, our honorary All-American from Rady's, to the Perfect Game family. Carter is an inspiring young man who has courageously battled leukemia since he was 5, and I look forward to welcoming him to Petco Park in August, along with the rest of the All-American athletes," stated Perfect Game Founder and President, Jerry Ford. "I also want to thank our All-American Classic corporate partners for joining Perfect Game in helping us provide an unforgettable experience to the athletes and their families. Together, we are committed to helping provide unique experiential opportunities to baseball and softball players across the country."

"Perfect Game is honored to welcome such a highly-respected group of companies to its All-American Classic roster of corporate supporters," stated Clement when announcing TOP Chops as presenting sponsor of the All-American Classic. "Our corporate partners are committed to helping Perfect Game provide a best-in-class experience for all those involved with the All-American Classic, from the athletes and their families to the passionate baseball fans in San Diego. The All-American Classic and all Perfect Game events provide unique touchpoints for our business partners, allowing them to connect with their targeted consumer bases in a setting that's fun and highly competitive."

"The Perfect Game Cares Foundation is looking forward to once again working with the All-American Classic athletes and others to raise funds for and shine a light on the great work being done daily by Rady Children's Hospital," added Jennifer Ford. "Through the Perfect Game Cares Foundation, the entire Perfect Game family of employees, partners and participants are committed to helping others in need. Together, we are providing resources and opportunities to boys and girls in underserved communities across the country."

Tickets to the All-American Classic are free of charge and will be available through the San Diego Padres box office.

Additional 2021 All-American Classic news, including related events and activities, will be announced as they become final.

For more information, please visit PGAllAmerican.com

[Attached Photo (L-R): Paige Maddux, Rady Children's Foundation; Trevor Hoffman, All-American Classic Honorary Chairman; Mikey Romero, 2021 All-American Classic athlete; Carter Santos, honorary All-American Classic athlete; Daron Sutton, Perfect Game; Brad Clement, Perfect Game; Jennifer Ford, Perfect Game; Dusty Jaquins, President/CEO, Snack-Smart, Inc./TOP Chops]

Media Contact:

Daron Sutton - [email protected]; 602-769-5712

About Perfect Game

Perfect Game is the world's largest elite youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, producing over 8,600+ events, 300,000+ games and showcases each year across the country. Perfect Game is dedicated to giving amateur players exposure to take their game to the next level, whether that be in college or in the professional ranks. Perfect Game also has launched its own broadcast channel, PerfectGame.TV, where it has already produced more than 10,000 hours of amateur baseball content. At Perfect Game events, players are performing with top-level competition in front of college recruiters and professional scouts from all over the country. Because of this, these events prove to be invaluable to the college coaches as well as Major League Baseball, as they can scout a large population of talented ballplayers in one location. To date, more than 1,500 players that have played in a Perfect Game event have also played in Major League Baseball. Since 2003, 12,776 Perfect Game alumni have been selected in the MLB First-Year Amateur Player Draft. In the 2020 Draft, for example, 93 percent of all players selected had played in Perfect Game events, and all but one player selected on the Draft's first day had previously attended Perfect Game events. And in the 2019 College World Series, every player on the roster of national champion Vanderbilt and all but one on the runner-up Michigan roster had played in a Perfect Game event.

About Perfect Game Cares

The Perfect Game Cares Foundation, Inc. began in 2003 as The PG Foundation, Inc., when PG Founder and President Jerry Ford decided that the success of Perfect Game created a platform to give back. Perfect Game has helped raise over $3 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Rady Children's Hospital, Golisano Children's Hospital, the Toby Keith Foundation's OK Kids Korral, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center, and the Boys and Girls Club. In 2018, the Foundation expanded its footprint to become the Perfect Game Cares Foundation with its largest initiative to date—empowering and supporting America's underserved youth. Visit www.perfectgamecares.org for more information.

