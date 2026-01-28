PERFECT GAME ANNOUNCES VENUES, DATES FOR 2026 PACIFIC BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

Elite global talent converges in Southern California, December 26-29, 2026, at the Dodgers' new ONT Field Stadium and October Empire Complex

ONTARIO, Calif., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect Game, the world's largest youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, today announced additional details surrounding the 2026 Perfect Game Pacific Baseball Championship (PBC), including official venues, dates and the various nations that players will be coming from, further solidifying the event as one of the premier international youth baseball competitions in the world.

The 2026 Pacific Baseball Championship will take place December 26-29, 2026, in Ontario, California, featuring elite 15U prospects from across the globe. Expected participants include teams with players from the United States, Canada, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia and a select group of players from South Asian, showcasing some of the top young talent from each country. Each roster will consist of up to 17 players, selected from the best available athletes in their respective regions.

The PBC is an annual international championship-level event, alternating host countries between the United States and Japan. Following the 2026 U.S.-based event, the championship is scheduled to be held in Japan in December of 2027, return to the United States in 2028, and again be hosted in Japan in 2029, with similar late-December dates for U.S.-based tournaments.

For the 2026 championship, pool play will be conducted December 26-28 at brand-new ONT Field Stadium, the home of the Ontario Tower Buzzers, single-A affiliate of the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. Semifinal and championship games will be played December 29 at ONT Field Stadium, while consolation games will take place at the newly-constructed October Empire Complex, located contiguous to ONT Field Stadium. All games will be seven innings and played under Perfect Game rules.

"Ontario, California provides an outstanding setting for the Pacific Baseball Championship," said Perfect Game Chairman Rick Thurman. "ONT Field Stadium and the Ontario Empire Complex offer professional-caliber environments where the best 15U players from around the world can compete, learn from one another and experience baseball at the highest international youth level."

PerfectGame.TV (PGTV) and the PGTV app will provide live coverage of the semifinal and championship games, with all pool play and consolation games also livestreamed through Perfect Game's proprietary digital platforms. The event will also utilize Perfect Game's DiamondKast+ system, delivering enhanced real-time scoring, statistics and fan engagement throughout the tournament.

"From its beginning in Japan last year to its return to the United States in 2026, the Pacific Baseball Championship is quickly becoming a signature global event," said Perfect Game CEO Rob Ponger. "By alternating the championship between Japan and the U.S., we're building a true international platform that brings together elite young talent, cultures and baseball communities from around the world."

The inaugural Pacific Baseball Championship was held at the iconic Daiwa House PREMIST Dome, also known as the Sapporo Dome, in Hokkaido, Japan, in August 2025. The event earned widespread acclaim from participating teams, coaches and scouts for its competitive level and international collaboration. Former MLB All-Star Tom "Flash" Gordon led the PG USA team to a tournament win.

The selection process for the PG USA team for the 2026 Pacific Baseball Championship started in November 2025 at Perfect Game's annual National All-State Select tournament in Houston, Texas, where 14U players were selected for possible inclusion on the team. PG scouts will continue to observe top players throughout the coming months with the PG USA team roster scheduled to be announced in the fall.

In addition to on-field competition, the 2026 PBC will feature a series of off-field activities designed to encourage interaction among players and coaches, foster cultural exchange and promote the continued global growth of baseball.

With world-class venues, elite international talent and a commitment to innovation and development, the Perfect Game Pacific Baseball Championship has established itself as a cornerstone event on the international youth baseball calendar.

For more information on the Perfect Game Pacific Baseball Championship, visit PerfectGame.org.

About Perfect Game

Perfect Game is the world's largest elite youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, producing nearly 10,000 events, hundreds of thousands of games and showcases each year across the country. Perfect Game is dedicated to giving amateur players exposure to take their game to the next level, whether that be in college or in the professional ranks. At Perfect Game events, players perform with top-level competition in front of college recruiters and professional scouts from all over the country. Because of this, these events prove to be invaluable to college coaches as well as Major League Baseball, as they can scout a large population of talented ballplayers in one location. To date, more than 2,383 players that have played in a Perfect Game event have also played in Major League Baseball. Since 2003, 15,797 Perfect Game alumni have been selected in the MLB First-Year Amateur Player Draft. In the 2025 Draft, for example, 92 percent of all players selected had played in Perfect Game events, and every player selected on the Draft's first day had previously attended Perfect Game events.

