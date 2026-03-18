PERFECT GAME INTRODUCES INDIVIDUAL PLAYER ENTRY, EXPANDING ACCESS TO ELITE NATIONAL EVENTS

Athletes Can Now Compete in Select National Tournaments Through Structured 'Team PG' Rosters

SANFORD, Fla., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect Game, the world's largest youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, today announced the launch of Individual Player Entry, a new initiative designed to provide athletes the opportunity to compete in select national events even if their primary team is not attending.

Perfect Game has announced the launch of Individual Player Entry, a new initiative designed to provide athletes the opportunity to compete in select national events even if their primary team is not attending.

Through the program, players can now register individually and be placed on a structured "Team PG" roster, allowing them to participate fully in high-profile tournaments traditionally limited to team-only entries. The initiative ensures that elite athletes maintain access to national exposure, premium competition and continued development opportunities without leaving or changing their primary teams.

"Perfect Game has always been committed to creating opportunity," said Bob Barth, Vice President of Operations for Perfect Game. "Individual Player Entry opens doors for athletes who are ready to compete on the national stage but may not have a team attending a particular event. This program keeps players visible, competitive and advancing."

Individual Player Entry is designed to preserve the integrity and competitive standards that define Perfect Game's premiere national events. Each Team PG roster is carefully structured to ensure competitive balance and meaningful opportunity for every participant.

Benefits Include:

National exposure even if a player's primary team is not attending

The opportunity to compete at the highest level in premium national events

Season flexibility if a team is not participating, drops out or does not qualify

Continued ability to build and strengthen a player's Perfect Game Player Profile

Program Advantages:

Access to traditionally team-only national events

Structured rosters capped by position to ensure balance and opportunity

High-level coaching from official Perfect Game staff and/or college coaches

The opportunity to compete alongside other elite individual players

Maintain your primary team affiliation while gaining additional exposure

Program Features:

Position-based roster caps

Full participation within the standard national event format

Official Team PG hat and jerseys

Convenient individual online registration

Perfect Game's Individual Player Entry program reinforces the organization's commitment to player development and exposure. By offering a structured, professionally managed pathway for individual participation, Perfect Game continues to evolve in ways that serve athletes, families and the broader baseball community.

More information about Individual Player Entry, including event availability and registration details, can be found at PG's official website, PerfectGame.org.

Media contacts:

Greg Casterioto / [email protected] / (267) 246-5709

About Perfect Game

Perfect Game is the world's largest elite youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, producing nearly 10,000 events, hundreds of thousands of games and showcases each year across the country. Perfect Game is dedicated to giving amateur players exposure to take their game to the next level, whether that be in college or in the professional ranks. At Perfect Game events, players perform with top-level competition in front of college recruiters and professional scouts from all over the country. Because of this, these events prove to be invaluable to college coaches as well as Major League Baseball, as they can scout a large population of talented ballplayers in one location. To date, 2,384 players that have played in a Perfect Game event have also played in Major League Baseball. Since 2003, 15,805 Perfect Game alumni have been selected in the MLB First-Year Amateur Player Draft. In the 2025 Draft, for example, 92 percent of all players selected had played in Perfect Game events, and every player selected on the Draft's first day had previously attended Perfect Game events.

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SOURCE Perfect Game USA