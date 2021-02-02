Perfect Game Midwest Set To Expand New Office In St. Louis

SHAWNEE, Kan., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect Game Midwest is pleased to announce that long-time fastpitch tournament organizer STL Play Sports has become its first satellite office. Located in St. Louis, STL Play Sports annually hosts more than 20 events in the greater Metro area. This expansion extends the reach of youth fastpitch under the Perfect Game brand bringing additional growth and participation opportunities to athletes in the Midwest.

"Merging with Perfect Game Midwest just made sense for myself and my team," said Robert Bone, Director of STL Play Sports. "This new partnership opens doors for our athletes in ways we have dreamed of throughout the years. As fastpitch continues to grow under Perfect Game I know that our sport is poised to expand and develop, and I could not be more excited to be a part of what is coming."

Bone founded STL Play Sports in 2005, but his career in fastpitch started in 1992 when he began coaching in the Independence Girls Softball Association in Independence, MO. In 1994, he started the KC Rage fastpitch organization which trained and supported hundreds of female athletes over the years. He joined the Raytown High School softball staff in 1996 where he coached for six seasons before moving to the junior college ranks as an assistant coach at Maple Woods Community College in Kansas City.

"I've known Bob for many years, personally and professionally, and I could not think of a better person to help us grow the game here at PG Midwest," said Jeremy McDowell, President of PG Midwest. "Bob brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in the industry to our team and we are excited to welcome them to the family."

The St. Louis schedule of events kicks off on March 13 with the one-day Spring Training tournament. The full list of PG Midwest tournaments can be found at perfectgamemidwest.org.

Perfect Game is the world's largest elite youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, producing over 5,500 tournaments, showcases and events each year across the country. Perfect Game is dedicated to giving amateur players exposure to take their game to the next level, whether that be in college or in the professional ranks. At Perfect Game events, players are performing with top-level competition in front of college recruiters and professional scouts from all over the country. Because of this, these events prove to be invaluable to the college coaches as well as Major League Baseball, as they can scout a large population of talented ballplayers in one location. To date, more than 1,400 players that have played in a Perfect Game event have also played in Major League Baseball. Since 2003, 12,776 Perfect Game alumni have been selected in the MLB First-Year Amateur Player Draft. In the 2020 Draft, for example, 93 percent of all players selected had played in Perfect Game events, and all but one player selected on the Draft's first day had previously attended Perfect Game events. And in the 2019 College World Series, every player on the roster of national champion Vanderbilt and all but one on the runner-up Michigan roster had played in a Perfect Game event.

