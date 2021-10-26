Perfect Game Names Destinee Martinez National Director of Softball Operations

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect Game today announced that former NCAA women's softball champion and Team USA member, Destinee Martinez, is joining the world's largest youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service as its national director of softball operations.

Martinez is joining Perfect Game after spending seven years with USA Softball, the sport's national governing body, where for the past two years she was managing director of sport development. In that role, Martinez, the main liaison between USA Softball and Major League Baseball, helped grow the sport nation-wide by developing and overseeing programming that provided needed resources to underserved communities. Martinez, from Corona, CA, also led the organizations' combined efforts to enhance the game's access and popularity to a more diverse and inclusive audience.

In her new role, Martinez, selected for her experience and industry reputation as one of the sport's up-and-coming thought leaders, will be responsible for further developing and maintaining Perfect Game's softball presence throughout the country. She will oversee the game at all levels - recreational, travel, elite, collegiate and professional – with a focus on enhancing and growing Perfect Game's relationships with softball clubs, coaches, players and teams. Martinez, a graduate of the University of Oklahoma, where she won a NCAA national championship in 2013, will also be responsible for developing and maintaining revenue-generating relationships with strategic business partners.

"We welcome Destinee Martinez to the Perfect Game family, and we feel blessed to have her take the reins of our women's softball division," said Perfect Game Founder and President, Jerry Ford. "Not only is she one of the most accomplished women's softball players of her generation, her passion and knowledge of the game have placed her among the top innovators and leaders of the sport. We're confident Destinee will take our softball program to new heights."

"I'm honored and excited to join Perfect Game in this very important role," stated Martinez. "I look forward to working with the entire Perfect Game team in growing the sport of women's softball around the country. Providing opportunities and breaking down any barriers that exist between young girls everywhere and this great game is my life's mission. I'm thankful that Perfect Game is providing me with an opportunity to make this happen."

