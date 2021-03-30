Perfect Game Names Josh Sanders Texas State Director

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect Game President Jerry Ford today announced that Josh Sanders will be joining the organization as Texas State Director, responsible for the oversight and hiring of subdirectors within the Lone Star State.

Sanders, owner of Long Ball Sports, formerly the largest USSSA operator in the country, will be supported in this newly-created position by staff from Long Ball Sports, including Chief Operating Officer (COO), Nels Tobias. Sanders is also responsible for the development and construction of the new multimillion-dollar Diamond Ranch Sports Complex in Dripping Springs, TX, located at the site of the former Central Texas Field of Dreams. The newly-developed site will serve as headquarters for the Long Ball Sports team continuing the further growth of Perfect Game within Texas.

"We're very happy to welcome Josh to the Perfect Game team as our new Texas State Director. Josh brings a wealth of youth baseball, event-hosting experience and a stellar reputation to this new position," said Ford. "He is very familiar with the high-quality and best-in-class experiences we provide all Perfect Game participants and their families, and I'm confident that with his help we will continue to offer an increasing number of first-class baseball and softball playing opportunities to the youth of Texas."

"I am looking forward to joining Perfect Game to help the organization provide unmatched opportunities designed to help kids of all ages and abilities fall in love with the sports of baseball and softball," said Sanders. "Texans are passionate about their sports, and Perfect Game's ramped-up presence in the state and its first-class approach are sure to help nurture life-long bonds between young athletes, their families and the sports of baseball and softball."

With the hiring of Sanders, Perfect Game increases its visibility and presence in one of the largest baseball and softball playing regions of the country, further securing Perfect Game's position as the country's largest elite youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service. Perfect Game hosts more than 8,600 events and 300,000 games annually in nearly every state.

