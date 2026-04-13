PERFECT GAME PARTNERS WITH THREE MLB CLUBS TO OFFER EXCLUSIVE TICKET DISCOUNTS FOR YOUTH TEAMS

SANFORD, Fla., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect Game, the world's largest youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, today announced a new fan engagement initiative in partnership with three Major League Baseball clubs — the Kansas City Royals, Houston Astros and St. Louis Cardinals — to provide exclusive discounted ticket opportunities for teams participating in Perfect Game events.

Perfect Game is partnering with three MLB clubs - the Cardinals, Astros and Royals - to provide exclusive discounted ticket opportunities for teams participating in Perfect Game events.

Through the collaboration, youth baseball and softball teams competing in Perfect Game tournaments will have access to special discounted ticket offers for select MLB games. Tickets will be made available via dedicated FEVO links, creating a streamlined and user-friendly purchasing experience for families and teams.

"This partnership is about enhancing the overall Perfect Game experience for our players and their families," said a Perfect Game CEO Rob Ponger. "We're excited to work alongside three iconic Major League organizations to create memorable opportunities for our athletes to enjoy baseball at the highest level."

Perfect Game will promote these ticket offers across its digital ecosystem, including tournament-specific landing pages on PerfectGame.org as well as targeted email communications to participating teams and families.

The initiative further strengthens Perfect Game's commitment to connecting amateur players with the broader baseball and softball community, while giving young athletes the chance to experience Major League environments firsthand.

Teams interested in accessing discounted tickets can find more information through their tournament event pages or official Perfect Game communications.

Media contact:

Greg Casterioto / [email protected] / (267) 246-5709

About Perfect Game

Perfect Game is the world's largest elite youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, producing nearly 10,000 events, hundreds of thousands of games and showcases each year across the country. Perfect Game is dedicated to giving amateur players exposure to take their game to the next level, whether that be in college or in the professional ranks. At Perfect Game events, players perform with top-level competition in front of college recruiters and professional scouts from all over the country. Because of this, these events prove to be invaluable to college coaches as well as Major League Baseball, as they can scout a large population of talented ballplayers in one location. To date, over 2,400 players that have played in a Perfect Game event have also played in Major League Baseball. Since 2003, 15,805 Perfect Game alumni have been selected in the MLB First-Year Amateur Player Draft. In the 2025 Draft, for example, 92 percent of all players selected had played in Perfect Game events, and every player selected on the Draft's first day had previously attended Perfect Game events.

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SOURCE Perfect Game USA