PERFECT GAME NAMES OZ BALL TOURNAMENTS PTY AS OFFICIAL AREA DIRECTOR IN AUSTRALIA, EXPANDING GLOBAL FOOTPRINT

SANFORD, Fla., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect Game, the world's largest youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, today announced that it has entered into a new international partnership with Oz Ball Tournaments Pty, naming the organization as an official Perfect Game Area Director in Australia. The agreement establishes Perfect Game-licensed tournaments and showcases across major Australian markets, including Sydney, Brisbane/Gold Coast, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth.

Australian events will operate under the Perfect Game brand, delivering the same standards of competition, organization and player experience that have made Perfect Game the most respected name in amateur baseball and softball throughout the United States.

"This partnership represents another major step in our international growth strategy," said Perfect Game Chairman Rick Thurman. "Australia has long produced high-level baseball talent, and by establishing an official Area Director model there, we are creating a clear and credible pathway for athletes to connect with the global baseball community through Perfect Game."

Under the agreement:

All tournaments and showcases will meet Perfect Game's operational benchmarks, safety requirements, background check standards and youth protection policies.

Integrated technology requirements – including DiamondKast live scoring and video where available – will align Australian events with U.S.-based Perfect Game standards.

Perfect Game will own and manage all participant data, media content and event materials, enabling global distribution, streaming and long-term athlete visibility.

Perfect Game will provide worldwide marketing support, including promotion on PerfectGame.org and authorized use of official branding and trademarks.

The partnership also creates a formal pathway for international athletes to participate fully in the Perfect Game ecosystem, including player profiles, verified performance data, analytics tracking and enhanced recruiting exposure to collegiate and professional scouts. Additionally, Perfect Game retains the ability to host corporate events and individual player showcases within Australia, further expanding opportunities for elite player identification and development.

This announcement follows Perfect Game's recent expansion into Asia through its landmark partnership in Japan, reinforcing the organization's commitment to establishing a unified global standard in amateur baseball and softball.

With licensed operations now extending beyond North America, Perfect Game continues to solidify its position as the global brand in elite amateur baseball and softball, delivering consistent evaluation standards, integrated technology and unmatched recruiting visibility across continents.

Through its partnership with Oz Ball Tournaments Pty, Perfect Game is not only expanding geographically but also strengthening the international pipeline for athletes seeking collegiate and professional opportunities worldwide.

Media contacts:

Greg Casterioto / [email protected] / (267) 246-5709

About Perfect Game

Perfect Game is the world's largest elite youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, producing nearly 10,000 events, hundreds of thousands of games and showcases each year across the country. Perfect Game is dedicated to giving amateur players exposure to take their game to the next level, whether that be in college or in the professional ranks. At Perfect Game events, players perform with top-level competition in front of college recruiters and professional scouts from all over the country. Because of this, these events prove to be invaluable to college coaches as well as Major League Baseball, as they can scout a large population of talented ballplayers in one location. To date, 2,384 players that have played in a Perfect Game event have also played in Major League Baseball. Since 2003, 15,805 Perfect Game alumni have been selected in the MLB First-Year Amateur Player Draft. In the 2025 Draft, for example, 92 percent of all players selected had played in Perfect Game events, and every player selected on the Draft's first day had previously attended Perfect Game events.

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SOURCE Perfect Game USA