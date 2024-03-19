PERFECT GAME PARTNERS WITH MaxU AND TRUE MINDSETS

Partnership Will Revoltionize Mental Performance in Baseball and Softball

TAMPA, Fla., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect Game , the world's largest youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with MaxU and True Mindsets. This collaboration aims to enhance mental performance support services for athletes within Perfect Game's extensive baseball and softball network.

Perfect Game, a multi-media sports company renowned for organizing high-quality events and showcasing top-tier talent, recognizes the critical role mental wellness plays in athletic success. By partnering with MaxU and True Mindsets, recognized leaders in mental performance training, Perfect Game reaffirms its dedication to offering comprehensive support that extends beyond physical conditioning.

Dan Greco, Co-Founder of MaxU, praised the visionary leadership of Rick Thurman, Chairman and President of Perfect Game, for acknowledging the critical importance of mental performance and the overall well-being of athletes. "Perfect Game's commitment perfectly aligns with MaxU's mission, and we applaud their foresight in prioritizing the holistic development of athletes. This partnership stands as a testament to the dedication to advancing the industry and the people engaged. We are excited to embark on this journey together in raising the standards for athlete support and development."

True Mindsets Founder Danielle Martin expressed excitement about the collaboration, stating, "We believe that mental toughness is a game-changer in sports. Teaming with MaxU will allow us to effectively reach Perfect Game's broader audience and make a meaningful impact on the mental resilience of young athletes."

Perfect Game's dedication to seamlessly integrating mental performance and mindset excellence tools aligns perfectly with MaxU and True Mindsets' commitment to empowering athletes to achieve their full potential. This partnership ensures that athletes within the Perfect Game network have direct access to cutting-edge mental performance training, enabling them to navigate challenges, build resilience, and perform at their best, on and off the field.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with MaxU and True Mindsets to elevate the holistic development and well-being of all of our athletes, parents, and coaches," said Thurman. "This underscores Perfect Game's commitment to a comprehensive platform addressing every aspect of athlete preparation and performance."

The combined efforts of MaxU, True Mindsets and Perfect Game signify a new era in athlete development, where mental resilience is recognized as a crucial element of success and a paramount piece of future coaching. All three partners look forward to the positive impact this collaboration will have on the baseball and softball community and future generations of athletes.

To learn more about this collaboration, please visit the partnership and registration website .

Media contacts:

Greg Casterioto / [email protected] / (267) 246-5709

MaxU / [email protected]

About Perfect Game :

Perfect Game is the world's largest elite youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, producing over 9,800+ events, hundreds of thousands of games, and showcases each year across the country. Perfect Game is dedicated to giving amateur players exposure to take their game to the next level, whether that be in college or in the professional ranks. At Perfect Game events, players are performing with top-level competition in front of college recruiters and professional scouts from all over the country. Because of this, these events prove to be invaluable to college coaches as well as Major League Baseball, as they can scout a large population of talented ballplayers in one location. To date, more than 2,034 players that have played in a Perfect Game event have also played in Major League Baseball. Since 2003, 14,466 Perfect Game alumni have been selected in the MLB First-Year Amateur Player Draft. In the 2023 Draft, for example, 95 percent of all players selected had played in Perfect Game events, and every player selected on the Draft's first day had previously attended Perfect Game events.

About MaxU :

MaxU is a cutting-edge mental performance platform founded by a team of serial entrepreneurs. Leveraging the latest advancements in cognitive science and technology, MaxU empowers individuals, teams, and organizations to optimize their mental performance, enhance focus, and achieve peak productivity. With a comprehensive suite of features, MaxU offers personalized training programs, goal tracking, and performance analytics, delivering a transformative experience for those seeking to unlock their full potential. To learn more about this groundbreaking mental performance platform and join the MaxU community, visit www.maxu.co

About True Mindsets :

At True Mindsets, we understand your challenges and are prepared to support you in maximizing your potential on and off the field. The demand of your game and managing school, family, friends and the recruiting process can be a lot. The mental part of your game is key for long term success and immediate improvement. True Mindsets aims to simplify and support you in sport and life challenges. To learn more about True Mindsets, please visit us at https://truemindsets.com

SOURCE Perfect Game USA